Route 4057 Roosevelt Road Slide Repair Begins Friday in Kilbuck Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is announcing the closure of Roosevelt Road (Route 4057) in Kilbuck Township, Allegheny County, will begin Friday morning, October 21 weather permitting.

Slide repair and shoulder reconstruction work requiring the closure of a portion of Roosevelt Road at the intersection with Eicher Road will begin at 7 a.m. Friday. Through traffic will be prohibited around-the-clock as PennDOT crews conduct the slide remediation work through late October. Traffic will be detoured via Locust Street, Route 65, Kilbuck Street/Glenfield Road, and Mt. Nebo Road.

Please use caution when traveling in this area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

