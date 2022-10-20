Submit Release
UM invites renowned economist Oded Galor to give talk on wealth and inequality next Friday

MACAU, October 20 - The University of Macau (UM) will hold a talk titled ‘The Journey of Humanity: The Origins of Wealth and Inequality’ on 28 October (Friday) as part of the University Lecture Series. Oded Galor, a renowned economist, will be the guest speaker. During the talk, he will explore the relationships between several major issues of humanity, such as development, poverty, growth, wealth, and inequality. All are welcome.

Oded Galor is Herbert H Goldberger Professor of Economics at Brown University. He founded the field of unified growth theory, which has had a strong influence on not only economic development but also the development of humanity. The talk will focus on his new book The Journey of Humanity: The Origins of Wealth and Inequality, which was published earlier this year in 30 different languages. During the talk, he will discuss why humans have progressed so unequally around the world, resulting in the great disparities between nations that exist today. He will also discuss what we could do to improve our lives.

The talk will begin at 10:30am and will be conducted in English. It will be available both online and in a physical setting with livestreaming. The physical version of the talk will take place in the University Hall (N2) at UM. For enquiries, please call 8822 4504.

To register for the physical version/livestreaming of the talk, please visit https://isw.um.edu.mo/evm/register/uls_1028a

To register for the online version of the talk, please visit https://umac.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6nlHTJcWSA6KTTtSgiB61Q

