Rudy R. Miller Added to the Wall of Honor at Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum

Mr. Miller’s aviation-related background profile and military service information is currently listed on the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum - Wall of Honor website at Rudy R. Miller, USA,USAR,USAFR | National Air and Space Museum. His name will be permanently engraved on Foil #53 Panel: 2 Column: 1 Line: 4 at the National Air and Space Museum - Wall of Honor at the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center located in Chantilly, Virginia. The Wall of Honor is a permanent memorial recognizing thousands of Americans who have a passion for flight.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Miller Group (TMG) announced Rudy R. Miller, Chairman, President & CEO of TMG and its affiliated entities, and Chairman of the Advisory Board & (Aviation) Scholarship Committee, Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial, Inc. (Tbird2), a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, was recently informed of his distinguished honor of being added to the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum Wall of Honor by Mr. Steve Ziomek, Chairman & President of Tbird2.

Mr. Ziomek stated, “As a former Coast Guard rescue pilot, private pilot, and a current honoree listed on the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum Wall of Honor, it gives me great pleasure to nominate and sponsor Rudy for the same national recognition. He has devoted a substantial part of his life to giving back to and supporting the aviation community. This is evident in his past major involvements in the commercial aviation industry and his continued unwavering support of Tbird2’s mission over the years.”

Mr. Miller remarked, “Steve Ziomek called me and said he had an important item he needed to deliver to me in person. He showed up and gave me an envelope that held a Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum Wall of Honor Certificate of Registry in my name …. I was totally stunned! It stated, “In recognition of your contribution to our aviation and space exploration heritage, Rudy R. Miller will be inscribed on the National Air and Space Museum’s Wall of Honor as a permanent testament to your commitment and passion for flight.” Though I was never trained as a pilot, I did log in a modest number of hours in a twin-engine turbo Piper Cheyenne II, many years ago.”

Miller continued, “However, as a former CEO of a scheduled passenger airline that was granted authority to operate under the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the form of Federal Aviation Regulations (FAR) Part 121 certificate, my responsibility of the total airline operations was 24/7 and 365 days per year and the buck stopped with me.

“I had to make a couple of very tough decisions in the airline industry regarding emergency aircraft situations that could have affected numerous passengers’ and crew members’ lives. We were fortunate, we came through those issues successfully. We had developed an excellent emergency plan and team approach for this type of incident, involving the FAA, our aircraft manufacturer - engineers, masterful pilots, maintenance experts, flight attendants managing safety interaction with passengers, multiple control towers, and air traffic controllers’ important assistance. All the talented team members made a difference in difficult environments with positive results.

“In conclusion, I am extremely proud that I have been involved in the creation of thousands of jobs over many years related to the aviation industry and developing the aviation scholarship program for Tbird2.”

For more information about TMG and Tbird2, please visit www.themillergroup.net and www.tbird2.org, respectively. For more information about the National Air and Space Museum, please visit www.airandspace.si.edu.







Kristina Caylor

Vice President Admin & Corporate Controller

The Miller Group

kcaylor@themillergroup.net

602.225.0505





