Five thematic business matching sessions Helping nearly 200 enterprises explore business opportunities

MACAU, October 20 - The “27th Macao International Trade and Investment Fair” (27th MIF), the “Macao Franchise Expo 2022” (2022MFE), and the “2022 Portuguese Speaking Countries Products and Services Exhibition (Macao)” (2022PLPEX) are held concurrently at the same venue.

In order to facilitate the development of the four key industries, five thematic business matching sessions will take place this year, including the MIF Themed Business Matching Session – “Innovation-driven Investment and Financing Project Matching”, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Health Industry Business Matching Session, High-tech and Technology Project Business Matching Session, Portuguese-speaking Countries Business Matching Session, and “Macao Ideas” Business Matching Session, to focus on the theme of business matching.

Modern finance business matching session: exploring business opportunities with nearly 100 investors and financiers

The MIF Themed Business Matching Session – “Innovation-driven Investment and Financing Project Matching”, the first modern finance business matching session ever in MIF’s history, was held today (20 October). The event attracted nearly 100 venture capital institutions and SMEs and facilitated over 80 business matching sessions. In addition, four project signings were arranged, covering Zhejiang-Macao innovation investment, Pre-REITs fund co-operation, and the technology and innovation industry investment co-operation agreement.

Over 50 projects were solicited, covering areas such as the traditional Chinese medicine and health industry, technology and innovation projects, sports, and new energy, with local SMEs accounting for about 60% of the total. More than 30 venture capital institutions were included, including funds and associations from MIF’s partner province – Zhejiang Province – and the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin.

The “Innovation-driven Investment and Financing Project Matching” is organised by the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) and the Macau Innovation Investment Union Association, co-organised by the Monetary Authority of Macao and the Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin. The event brought together investors and financiers to explore each other’s business needs through MIF’s platform, bringing business development opportunities to local SMEs and promoting the development of Macao’s modern financial industry.

“Macao Ideas” Business Matching Session and Launch Ceremony of Smart Vending Machine of “Macao Products Exploration”, promoting Macao products in two ways

On the same day, the MIF organised the “Macao Ideas” Business Matching Session and Launch Ceremony of Smart Vending Machine “Macao Products Exploration”. In addition to arranging business matching sessions for 23 “Macao Ideas” exhibitors, MIF also invited its technical support partners – the Macau Productivity and Technology Transfer Centre, The Industry and Commerce Association of Macau, and Macao Quality Brand International Certification League – to participate in the matching session and provide technical advice to help exhibitors strengthen their technology application and enhance the competitiveness of enterprises.

The Smart Vending Machine of “Macao Products Exploration” is located in the exhibition area of “Macao Ideas” at the Macao Pavilion of MIF for three consecutive days, featuring 25 products from seven Macao enterprises, allowing participants to purchase Macao products that interest them. After the exhibition, the vending machine will be moved to the Complex of Commerce and Trade Co-operation Platform for China and Portuguese-speaking Countries, and more enterprises will be recruited in the future, with products updated regularly, developing multiple sales channels for “Made in Macao” products, “Macao Brands” and “Macao Designs”.

Portuguese-speaking Countries Business Matching Session: leveraging the role of the platform between China and PSCs

In addition, nearly 40 PLPEX exhibitors and agents of products from Portuguese-speaking countries and traders were arranged to conduct business matching. With more targeted matching services, the event aimed to help products from Portuguese-speaking countries expand their markets and thus giving full play to Macao’s role as the platform between China and Portuguese-speaking countries.

Traditional Chinese Medicine and Health Industry Business Matching Session and High-tech and Technology Project Business Matching Session: promoting industrial co-operation and development

To promote the synergy of the “industry + MICE” collaboration, the 27th MIF will hold the Traditional Chinese Medicine and Health Industry Business Matching Session and High-tech and Technology Project Business Matching Session tomorrow (21 October). The business matching sessions will bring together quality enterprises from the “CHEXPO Macao 2022” and the “Science and Technology Week 2022 cum Exhibition of Achievements in Science and Technology Innovation” to conduct “one-to-one” and “one-to-many” business meetings to seize industrial development opportunities.