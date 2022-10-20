Denarius Announces Voting Results of the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders Held Today

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denarius Metals Corp. (“Denarius” or “the Company”) (TSXV: DSLV; OTCQB: DNRSF) is pleased to announce the voting results of the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held today. The detailed results of the votes for each matter acted upon are set out below:



Item Description of Matter Outcome Voted Voted (%) 1. Fixing the number of directors at eight Approved For 94,789,653

Against 47,300 99.950%

0.050% 2. The election of the following individuals as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of the Company or until their successors are appointed or elected: Serafino Iacono Approved For 94,694,653

Withheld 142,300 99.850%

0.150% Lombardo Paredes Arenas Approved For 93,944,653

Withheld 892,300 99.059%

0.941% Paul Sparkes Approved For 94,718,653

Withheld 118,300 99.875%

0.125% Jesus Perez Approved For 93,955,653

Withheld 881,300 99.071%

0.929% Jerome (Gino) Vitale Approved For 94,694,653

Withheld 142,300 99.850%

0.150% Francisco Sole Approved For 94,718,653

Withheld 118,300 99.875%

0.125% Hernan Juan Jose Martinez Torres Approved For 94,694,653

Withheld 142,300 99.850%

0.150% Federico Restrepo-Solano Approved For 94,718,653

Withheld 118,300 99.875%

0.125% 3. Appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of the Company at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors Approved For 97,123,468

Withheld 5,300 99.995%

0.005% 4. Approval of an ordinary resolution approving the stock option plan of the Company which fixes the maximum aggregate number of shares for issuance under the plan at 10% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company, on a rolling basis, as more particularly described in the management information circular of the Company dated September 19, 2022 (the “Circular”) Approved For 94,751,953

Against 85,000 99.910%

0.090%

About Denarius

Denarius is a Canadian junior company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and eventual operation of mining projects in high-grade districts, with its principal focus on the Lomero-Poyatos Project in Spain. The Company also owns the Zancudo and Guia Antigua Projects in Colombia.

Additional information on Denarius can be found on its website at www.denariusmetals.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information", which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to anticipated business plans or strategies, including exploration programs, expected exploration results and Mineral Resource estimates. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Denarius to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and Denarius disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

For Further Information, Contact:

Christopher Haldane

Vice President, Investor Relations

(416) 360-4653

investors@denariusmetals.com