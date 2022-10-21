CBP Commits to 30x30 Initiative

WASHINGTON — U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced today its commitment to the 30x30 Initiative, a coalition of law enforcement leaders, researchers and professional organizations who have joined together to advance the representation and experiences of women in all ranks of policing across the United States.

CBP is committed to make progress in the areas of diversity, equity and inclusion. By pledging CBP to an initiative aimed at increasing the ranks of women in law enforcement agencies to 30% by the year 2030, CBP will make strides in achieving its goal to increase the number of women within its law enforcement ranks.

“We have made some progress in recruiting women to join CBP as law enforcement officers and agents, but there is an incredible amount of work still to be done. Our goal is to increase the representation of women in our recruit classes to 30% by the year 2030,” said CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus. “Our pledge to join 30x30 is part of a larger framework for our agency to improve the recruitment, retention, representation and experiences of women officers and agents. Working with 30x30 will also help us identify, understand, and address the obstacles in recruiting and retaining more women in law enforcement positions.”

CBP is the first agency in the Department of Homeland Security, and the second federal law enforcement agency overall, to join this pledge. CBP protects the United States with the utmost dedication to serving the public and acting with integrity. CBP’s commitment to this pledge will help foster the recruitment of women so its ranks are not only more reflective of the people it serves, but also an inclusive working environment overall. Achieving 30% by 2030 is an ambitious but worthwhile goal that will be a great catalyst for moving CBP forward on this issue.