Nexus Industrial REIT Announces Q3 2022 Results Date and October and November Distributions

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexus Industrial REIT (the "REIT") (TSX: NXR.UN) announced today that it intends to release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 on Monday, November 14, 2022 after the close of the market.



Management of the REIT will host a conference call at 1:00 PM Eastern Standard Time on Tuesday November 15, 2022 to review the financial results and operations.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 416-915-3239 or 1-800-319-4610 (toll free in Canada and the US) at least five minutes prior to the start time and ask to join the Nexus Industrial REIT conference call.

A recording of the conference call will be available until December 15, 2022. To access the recording, please dial 604-674-8052 or 1-855-669-9658 (toll free in Canada and the US) and enter access code 9580.



October and November 2022 Distributions

The REIT will make a cash distribution in the amount of $0.05333 per unit, representing $0.64 per unit on an annualized basis, payable November 15, 2022 to unitholders of record as of October 31, 2022.

The REIT will also make a cash distribution in the amount of $0.05333 per unit, representing $0.64 per unit on an annualized basis, payable December 15, 2022 to unitholders of record as of November 30, 2022.



The REIT’s distribution reinvestment plan (“DRIP”) entitles eligible unitholders to elect to receive all, or a portion of the cash distributions of the REIT reinvested in units of the REIT. Eligible unitholders who so elect will receive a bonus distribution of units equal to 4% of each distribution that was reinvested by them under the DRIP.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition of industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets in Canada and potentially including the United States, and the ownership and management of its portfolio of properties. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 109 properties (including two properties held for development in which the REIT has an 80% interest) comprising approximately 10.6 million square feet of gross leasable area. The REIT has approximately 58,548,000 Units issued and outstanding. Additionally, there are Class B LP Units of subsidiary limited partnerships of Nexus issued and outstanding, which are convertible into approximately 20,724,000 Units.

