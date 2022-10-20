vLex Announces Return of International Writing Competition

/EIN News/ -- London, United Kingdom, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award-winning legal research and technology platform, vLex, opens its annual student writing competition and announces prizes ranging from £250 — £1,500.

For the sixth consecutive year, the vLex International Law and Technology Writing Competition is inviting students from around the world to submit a 1,000-word, blog-style article on one of three brand-new topics. The author of the winning article will receive a £1,500 grand prize, while three runners-up will each receive £250. All finalists will have their articles published to an international audience of employers and legal professionals.

The writing competition provides students with the opportunity to stand out from their peers, enhance their employability, and have their work published. Following unprecedented demand and feedback from a number of participants, recent graduates will now be invited to enter the competition alongside current students. The deadline for submissions is 23:59 GMT on the 1st of December 2022.

“I am delighted to confirm that the 2023 writing competition is officially open, with a recent rule change meaning more students can enter than ever before. I would encourage all applicants to read the competition rules in full before entering, and look through the calibre of previous entries on our blog for inspiration. As the competition enters its sixth year of running, I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the people who have supported it. Students, guest and celebrity judges, and various vLex staff members have all played a role in shaping the competition, enabling it to continue to grow and prepare more students for careers in the legal industry.”

— Dr Matthew Terrell, Founder of the writing competition and Head of Marketing at vLex.

Students from over 400 universities around the world have taken part in the competition over the years, with many crediting the competition as a valuable tool that helped finetune their writing abilities.

“The vLex competition was a great opportunity for me to develop my writing skills and overcome a personal hurdle of making technical issues more digestible. Working on a more concise piece motivated me to continue participating in writing projects and competitions through the school year, and led to prize money and a fall semester internship that aligned with my interests. I would recommend any student who’s interested in technology law to participate!”

— Anokhy Desai, University of Pittsburgh, Winner 2021

vLex is a leading provider of award-winning technology and global legal information, providing access to comprehensive primary and secondary collections from over 100 countries, on one intelligent research platform. Founded over 20 years ago, vLex provides a cutting-edge service for thousands of lawyers, law firms, government departments, and law schools around the world. With a team of over 200 lawyers, engineers, commercial executives, and editorial experts, vLex strives to deliver bespoke technology that enhances research and the connectivity of millions of editorially enriched legal documents.

