In Wake of COVID Shot Being Added to CDC's Childhood Immunization Schedule, We The Patriots USA Seeks to Make Vaccination Status Discrimination Illegal

Just hours ago, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)'s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted to add the COVID-19 shot to the CDC's childhood immunization schedule. According to We The Patriots USA Vice-President and Co-founder Attorney Brian Festa, the implications of this are staggering. "The shot will now be shielded from civil tort liability under the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986, which eliminated recovery through the courts and established the so-called 'vaccine court', allowing only limited recovery under the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program," Festa explained. "This means that you cannot file a product liability lawsuit against a vaccine manufacturer if your child suffers injury or death from a shot."

Festa added that another consequence of today's vote is that this shot is likely to be added to the list of "immunizations" required for school attendance in many states. Many state legislatures have adopted the practice of mandating that students in school receive every vaccine on the CDC's childhood schedule. This especially affects states like California, New York, Maine, Connecticut, Mississippi, and West Virginia, where no personal belief or religious exemption to school vaccination mandates exists.

SO WHAT CAN BE DONE ABOUT IT?

1. SIGN THE PETITION TO MAKE DISCRIMINATION BASED ON VACCINATION STATUS ILLEGAL, AND ASK EVERYONE TO DO THE SAME.

If We The Patriots USA's petition to Congress is successful in its end goal of amending the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to make vaccination status discrimination illegal, no school would ever be able to deny a child an education simply because that child has not received one or more shots. No employer would ever be able to fire someone for refusing a shot. No airline, restaurant, hospital, or any other business could refuse service to someone because they did not receive a shot. Please sign the petition today.

2. DONATE TO WE THE PATRIOTS USA SO THEY CAN EXPAND THEIR LEGAL EFFORTS AND FIGHT BACK IN COURT

As noted above, it's nearly inevitable that some states will pass legislation to add this shot to the list of shots required for school attendance. This is likely to include not just students in Grades K-12, but college and university students as well. We The Patriots USA will need to file legal challenges in response to any such legislation. While the CDC maintains that the COVID shots are safe and effective, data has recently emerged showing evidence of adverse effects in young people especially, such as myocarditis. Please consider a donation in support of We The Patriots USA today, so they are ready to fight back at a moment's notice. Litigation is slow business, so they want to be able to file lawsuits immediately after these laws are passed.

