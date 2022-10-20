RedAwning Expands Exclusive Property Partnerships Throughout North America

Exclusive Property Manager Partners extend to 6 regions and 5 different property types

/EIN News/ -- Petaluma, C.A., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedAwning, the only comprehensive marketing, distribution, reservations and hospitality platform for short term rentals, today announced a wide range of exclusive local property manager partners, from Hawaii to Yosemite to Chicago to the Bahamas. These new partners demonstrate the industry leading power and flexibility of the RedAwning Platform, covering vacation homes, vacation condos, urban apartments, urban condo hotels, timeshare resorts, glamping resorts, and cabin style lake resorts.

New Exclusive RedAwning Partners include:

Koko Resorts Vacation Rentals in Honolulu, Hawaii - Vacation Condos

Yosemite Region Resorts in Yosemite, CA - Vacation Homes

Bear Valley Vacation Rentals in Bear Valley, CA - Vacation Homes & Condos

Bear Valley Resort in Bear Valley, CA - Glamping Resort

Long Cove Resorts in Charlotte, NC - Tiny House Lake Resort

Paradise Island Beach Club in the Bahamas - TimeShare Condo Resort

AllSet Vacation Rentals in Chicago, IL - Urban apartments and condo hotels

RedAwning is uniquely positioned in the industry to offer property management companies of all kinds the ability to maintain and grow their local brand, properties under management and quality of service, while also harnessing the power of the largest global marketing network and platform for short term rentals.

“At RedAwning we firmly believe that hospitality is delivered locally, and having passion in local communities is what ultimately makes vacation rental travel a joy for guests,” said Tim Choate, Founder & CEO of RedAwning. “We also know that companies with large scale have huge advantages in all things global, from channel distribution and optimization to revenue management to host acquisition and technology solutions for guests and managers alike.”

Through the Exclusive Partner Program, RedAwning brings its comprehensive global solutions to property managers of all types and sizes to enable them to grow their business faster while saving a huge amount of effort on marketing, pricing, optimization, distribution, reservations, payment processing, and other benefits RedAwning can provide much more effectively and efficiently with the power of a scaled approach.

RedAwning is proud to be a supporting member of the Vacation Rental Managers Association and will be participating in the International Showcase in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 23 - 26 at Booth #224.

To learn more about RedAwning’s industry-leading hospitality and reservations platform, visit host.redawning.com.

###ENDS###

About RedAwning

RedAwning is the short-term rental industry’s only complete marketing, distribution, reservations, and hospitality platform. RedAwning presents one of the world's largest collections of vacation properties to guests wherever they shop for travel. With over 15,000 properties represented on behalf of thousands of independent and professional hosts, RedAwning covers virtually every leisure destination in North America, and includes a comprehensive layer of exclusive services and support with every stay. RedAwning is one of the largest single U.S. vacation rental suppliers to every major travel website, including Airbnb, Vrbo, Booking.com, Expedia, Homes & Villas by Marriott International, Google Travel, and many more. RedAwning also operates exclusive vacation property booking websites, including RedAwning.com for travelers, and RedAwning TravelPro, which enables 20,000 travel agents to book vacation properties.

RedAwning has been a leading innovator in the vacation rental industry since 2010, with a mission to redefine the customer journey for the benefit of guests, hosts, and property managers alike, and to drive innovative approaches that make the booking and staying experience at short term rental properties more consistent, easier, safer, and better for all.

Contact:

Cari Stoltz

RedAwning.com Inc.

Cari@RedAwning.com

608-553-2722

Cari Stoltz RedAwning.com 608-553-2722 Cari@redawning.com