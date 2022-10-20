CBNK Continues Strong Quarterly Earnings Trend

Diluted EPS of $0.77, ROAA of 2.15%, and ROAE of 20.32% for 3Q 2022

/EIN News/ -- ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: CBNK), the holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $11.1 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022 in-line with the net income of $11.2 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021. Net portfolio loans increased $40.3 million, or 10.0 percent annualized, during the third quarter.



"Balance sheet realignment and continued expense management helped drive another quarter of strong results including record net interest income of $36.7 million," said Ed Barry, CEO of the Company and the Bank. "We redeployed excess liquidity to grow our securities portfolio and fund prudent loan growth while managing deposit balances and costs. Our diversified business continues to perform, but we are mindful that economic headwinds will affect our customers. Commercial loan quality remains stable, but we are seeing stress on consumer credit and have increased card-related reserves accordingly. We remain committed to managing the business to maximize shareholder value over the long-term."

Steven Schwartz, Chairman of the Board of the Company said, "The tailwinds of PPP loan fees, excess liquidity and extraordinary low-cost deposits that were present last year are all gone this year. Banks like ours are now facing the headwinds of rising costs of deposits, potential credit deterioration due to the probable recession and continued strong competition for the current moderate loan demand. Considering these factors, I am very pleased with the Company's performance for the quarter and year-to-date. We will continue to strive to provide value and first-class service to our customers, a workplace that facilitates the success and job satisfaction of our employees, and superior overall rates of return to our shareholders."

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

Capital Bancorp, Inc.

Strong Earnings - Continued strong performance by the Commercial Bank and OpenSky ® contributed to the third quarter's results. Quarterly net income remained consistent at $11.1 million compared to $11.2 million in the third quarter of 2021. While the Company reported record net interest income of $36.7 million, it also experienced a $5.5 million decrease in noninterest income, with $3.4 million of the decrease attributable to lower mortgage revenue and $2.0 million to lower credit card revenue. Offsetting this net decrease in non-interest income was a reduction in noninterest expense of $533 thousand. For the three months ended September 30, 2022 we earned $0.77 per diluted share compared to $0.79 for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Expanded Net Interest Margin - Net interest margin was 7.24%, or 4.16% excluding PPP and credit card loans, for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to 6.28%, or 3.52% excluding PPP and credit card loans, for the same three month period last year. The margin expansion was primarily driven by increases in the yield on portfolio loans, including credit card loans to customers whose accounts have been open for more than a year as origination costs on these accounts are amortized in the first year and thereafter no longer offset annual renewal fees. Rate increases in our adjustable rate portfolios also contributed to the margin expansion.

Commercial Bank

Strong Portfolio Loan Growth - Portfolio loans, excluding credit cards, increased by $204.5 million, or 15.5 percent, to $1.5 billion at September 30, 2022 compared to September 30, 2021. This growth was mainly due to a 24.6 percent increase in commercial real estate loans of $123.5 million, of which $63.0 million was owner occupied. Also contributing to the growth was a 34.2 percent increase in commercial and industrial loans of $49.0 million and an 11.6 percent increase in residential real estate loans of $48.6 million when comparing the quarter ended September 30, 2022 to the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

OpenSky ®

Stable Revenues - OpenSky ® revenue declined by 2.4 percent to $22.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 from the same period in 2021 due to the decrease in active customer accounts which led to decreases in interchange, renewal and other fees. Normal customer attrition and aggressive marketing and product strategies by fintech and credit card companies offering unsecured subprime credit cards has resulted in the continued decline in the total number of OpenSky ® accounts.

2022 Highlights

Capital Bancorp

Diversified Businesses Drive Net Income - Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 increased 10.1 percent to $32.8 million, or $2.29 per diluted share, from $29.8 million, or $2.11 per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Continued strong operating results demonstrate the advantages of the Company's diversified business lines that are, in certain respects, non-correlated across economic cycles.

Expanded Net Interest Margin - For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net interest margin increased by 136 basis points to 7.01% compared to 5.65% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The margin improvement was primarily driven by increases in the yield on portfolio loans including credit card loans to customers whose accounts have been open for more than a year as origination costs on these accounts are amortized in the first year and thereafter no longer offset annual renewal fees. Rate increases in our adjustable rate portfolios also contributed to the margin expansion.

The efficiency ratio decreased to 63.75% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to 65.78% for the same nine month period in the prior year. Repositioned Balance Sheet - Total assets decreased $45.9 million, or 2.2 percent during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 due mainly to a $59.5 million decrease in our deposit base. The roll off of higher priced time deposits contributed to $25.3 million of the decrease while a decrease in interest bearing demand deposits not absorbed through realignment into noninterest bearing and money market account balances contributed to the rest of the decline. The year to date cash received for the payoff of SBA-PPP loans totaling $105.6 million was utilized to grow the portfolio loans receivable base by $124.0 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2022. By comparison, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, deposit growth of $269.1 million funded a growth in portfolio loans of $135.4 million as well as $89.4 million in investment portfolio growth.



Commercial Bank

Strong Portfolio Loan Growth - During the first nine months of 2022, portfolio loans, excluding credit card loans, increased by $131.1 million, or 12.6 percent on an annualized basis, to $1.5 billion at September 30, 2022 compared to the first nine months of 2021 when portfolio loans, excluding credit card loans, increased by $102.6 million to $1.3 billion at September 30, 2021. The 2022 growth was primarily due to a $69.7 million increase in commercial real estate loans, of which $51.5 million was owner occupied, a $65.2 million increase in residential real estate, and a $16.3 million increase in commercial and industrial. These increases were offset by a $20.1 million decline in construction real estate.

OpenSky ®

Interest Rate Increases Offset Gross Balance Declines - Gross credit card balances decreased by $4.5 million, or 3.2 percent, for the first nine months of 2022 compared to an increase of $32.8 million for the first nine months of 2021 when government stimulus funds contributed to balance growth in the credit card portfolio. For the first nine months of 2022, the increase in average credit card balances as well as an increase in interest rates accounted for the $13.9 million growth in interest income when compared to the same period in 2021. The decrease in overall credit card accounts led to the reduction in credit card fees, which declined by 16.7 percent to $17.7 million compared to $21.2 million for the same nine month period last year.

COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Earnings Summary Interest income $ 38,340 $ 33,528 14.4 % $ 109,298 $ 89,455 22.2 % Interest expense 1,663 1,469 13.2 % 3,890 5,433 (28.4 )% Net interest income 36,677 32,059 14.4 % 105,408 84,022 25.5 % Provision for loan losses 1,260 975 29.2 % 4,247 2,259 88.0 % Noninterest income 7,108 12,597 (43.6 )% 23,811 39,992 (40.5 )% Noninterest expense 28,094 28,627 (1.9 )% 82,379 81,572 1.0 % Income before income taxes 14,431 15,054 (4.1 )% 42,593 40,183 6.0 % Income tax expense 3,336 3,877 (14.0 )% 9,779 10,376 (5.8 )% Net income $ 11,095 $ 11,177 (0.7 )% $ 32,814 $ 29,807 10.1 % Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") (2) $ 15,691 $ 16,029 (2.1 )% $ 46,840 $ 42,442 10.4 % Weighted average common shares - Basic 14,030 13,793 1.7 % 14,009 13,772 1.7 % Weighted average common shares - Diluted 14,375 14,228 1.0 % 14,329 14,111 1.5 % Earnings per share - Basic $ 0.79 $ 0.81 (2.5 )% $ 2.34 $ 2.16 8.3 % Earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.77 $ 0.79 (2.5 )% $ 2.29 $ 2.11 8.5 % Return on average assets (1) 2.15 % 2.13 % 0.9 % 2.13 % 1.97 % 8.1 % Return on average assets, excluding impact of SBA-PPP loans(1) (2) 2.10 % 1.99 % 5.5 % 1.94 % 1.74 % 11.5 % Return on average equity 20.32 % 23.87 % (14.9 )% 20.93 % 22.88 % (8.5 )%





Quarter Ended 2Q22 vs. 2Q21 Quarter Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (in thousands except per share data) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2022 2021 Balance Sheet Highlights Assets $ 2,009,358 $ 2,169,556 (7.4 )% $ 2,154,846 $ 2,122,453 $ 2,055,300 Investment securities available for sale 269,620 189,165 42.5 % 226,509 172,712 184,455 Mortgage loans held for sale 6,875 36,005 (80.9 )% 11,708 17,036 15,989 SBA-PPP loans, net of fees 2,662 137,178 (98.1 )% 15,864 51,085 108,285 Portfolio loans receivable (3) 1,648,001 1,445,126 14.0 % 1,607,677 1,526,256 1,523,982 Allowance for loan losses 26,091 24,753 5.4 % 26,419 25,252 25,181 Deposits 1,737,591 1,921,238 (9.6 )% 1,888,920 1,862,722 1,797,137 FHLB borrowings 22,000 22,000 — % 22,000 22,000 22,000 Other borrowed funds 12,062 12,062 — % 12,062 12,062 12,062 Total stockholders' equity 214,005 189,080 13.2 % 207,316 201,492 197,903 Tangible common equity(2) 214,005 189,080 13.2 % 207,316 201,492 197,903 Common shares outstanding 14,039 13,802 1.7 % 14,010 14,001 13,962 Tangible book value per share (2) $ 15.24 $ 13.70 11.2 % $ 14.80 $ 14.39 $ 14.17

______________

(1) Annualized for the quarterly periods

(2) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.

(3) Loans are reflected net of deferred fees and costs.

Operating Results - Comparison of Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

For the three months ended September 30, 2022, net interest income increased $4.6 million, or 14.4 percent, to $36.7 million from the same period in 2021, primarily due to an increase in interest earned on portfolio loans. The net interest margin increased 96 basis points to 7.24% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 from 6.28% for the same period in 2021 due in large part to the growth in portfolio loan balances and an increase in the loan yields on those loans. Net interest margin, excluding credit card and SBA-PPP loans, was 4.16% for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 3.52% for the same period in 2021. For the three months ended September 30, 2022, average interest earning assets decreased $15.2 million, or 0.8 percent, to $2.0 billion as compared to the same period in 2021, and the average yield on interest earning assets increased 100 basis points. Compared to the same period in the prior year, average interest bearing liabilities decreased $85.5 million, or 7.8 percent, while the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 13 basis points to 0.66% from 0.53%.

The provision for loan losses of $1.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was related to the credit card portfolio and the cycling of credit card accounts. Net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2022 were $1.6 million, or 0.39% on an annualized basis of average portfolio loans, compared to $301 thousand, or 0.08% on an annualized basis of average loans for the third quarter of 2021. All of the $1.6 million in net charge-offs during the quarter were related to the credit card portfolio with $1.5 million related to secured cards and $95 thousand related to unsecured cards.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, noninterest income was $7.1 million, a decrease of $5.5 million, or 43.6 percent, from $12.6 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease was primarily the result of a reduction in mortgage banking revenue of $3.5 million due to the decline in home loan sales and home loan refinances brought on by the rising interest rate environment as well as a decline in credit card fees of $2.0 million associated with the decline in active customer accounts and interchange income.

Credit card loan balances, net of reserves increased by $1.7 million to $136.7 million as of September 30, 2022 from $135.0 million at September 30, 2021. The related deposit account balances decreased 17.0 percent to $201.3 million at September 30, 2022 when compared to $242.4 million at September 30, 2021 reflecting the reduction in active customer accounts as well as the migration of customers from the secured card program to the unsecured card program. For the three months ended September 30, 2022, OpenSky® credit card accounts decreased by 40 thousand net compared to a 7 thousand net decrease in accounts for the same period in 2021. Elevated new account originations related to COVID-19 stimulus payments were realized in 2021 did not recur in 2022.

The efficiency ratio for the three months ended September 30, 2022 increased slightly to 64.16% compared to 64.10% for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Noninterest expense was $28.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to $28.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, a decrease of $533 thousand, or 1.9 percent. The decrease was primarily driven by decreases in data processing expenses of $3.0 million due to successful contract negotiations in the first quarter of 2022 for OpenSky® and were offset by increases in salaries and employee benefits of $785 thousand, or 7.9 percent; advertising expenses of $605 thousand, or 58.9 percent; and professional fees of $1.3 million, or 50.6 percent.

Operating Results - Comparison of Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net interest income increased $21.4 million, or 25.5 percent, to $105.4 million from the same period in 2021, primarily due to the $208.4 million increase in average balances in portfolio loans combined with the 79 basis point increase in yield for portfolio loans. The net interest margin increased 136 basis points to 7.01% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 from the same period in 2021. Net interest margin, excluding credit card and SBA-PPP loans, was 3.94% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to 3.57% for the same period in 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, average interest earning assets increased $22.1 million, or 1.1 percent, to $2.0 billion as compared to the same period in 2021, and the average yield on interest earning assets increased 125 basis points. Compared to the same period in the prior year, average interest-bearing liabilities decreased $65.5 million, or 6.0 percent, while the average cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased 15 basis points to 0.51% from 0.66%.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the provision for loan losses was $4.2 million, an increase of $2.0 million from the prior year and was related primarily to the credit card portfolio. Net charge-offs for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 were $3.3 million, or 0.29% annualized of average portfolio loans, compared to $941 thousand, or 0.09% annualized of average portfolio loans, for the same period in 2021. The $3.3 million in net charge-offs during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was comprised of credit card portfolio net charge-offs with $3.2 million related to secured cards while $116 thousand was related to unsecured cards . Noted deterioration in macro economic conditions caused management to tighten credit policies surrounding the credit card portfolio, and we are beginning to see delinquencies flatten.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, noninterest income was $23.8 million, a decrease of $16.2 million, or 40.5 percent, from the same period in 2021. The decrease was primarily driven by the reduction in mortgage banking revenues of $13.2 million due to the decline in home loan sales and home loan refinances brought on by the rising interest rate environment. The rising interest rate environment is expected to continue depressing the contribution made by Capital Bank Home Loans into 2023.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Bank had a net decrease of 84 thousand OpenSky® net active credit card accounts, decreasing the total number of open accounts to 577 thousand. This compares to 132 thousand net new originations for the same period last year, which increased total open accounts to 700 thousand at September 30, 2021.

The efficiency ratio for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 decreased to 63.75% compared to 65.78% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 due to increases in interest income.

Noninterest expense was $82.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to $81.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of $808 thousand, or 1.0 percent. The increase was primarily driven by a $3.8 million, or 14.1 percent, increase in salaries and benefits, an increase in professional fees of 54.9 percent, or $3.0 million, and a $2.3 million, or 74.3 percent, increase in advertising expense. The increase was partially offset by a $6.9 million, or 23.2 percent, decrease in data processing and a $1.3 million, or 49.4 percent, decrease in loan processing. The decrease of $6.9 million in data processing expenses was primarily due to a contract renegotiation entered into in the first quarter of 2022 in the OpenSky® Division.

Financial Condition

Total assets at September 30, 2022 were $2.0 billion, down slightly from the balance at December 31, 2021. Net portfolio loans, which exclude mortgage loans held for sale and SBA-PPP loans, totaled $1.6 billion as of September 30, 2022, an increase of 8.1 percent as compared to $1.5 billion at December 31, 2021.

While total deposits were $1.7 billion for the period ended September 30, 2022, a slight decline from the balance at December 31, 2021, the composition of the deposit portfolio shifted, with a decrease in higher costing time deposits of $25.3 million, or 14.2 percent, when comparing September 30, 2022 to December 31, 2021, to lower costing money market accounts and noninterest bearing accounts.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $4.2 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2022, which increased the allowance for loan losses to $26.1 million, or 1.58% of total loans at September 30, 2022. Nonperforming assets were $8.6 million, or 0.43% of total assets, as of September 30, 2022, down from $11.5 million, or 0.56% of total assets, at December 31, 2021, and was comprised solely of nonperforming loans. Included in nonperforming loans at September 30, 2022 were troubled debt restructurings of $361 thousand.

Stockholders’ equity increased to $214.0 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to $197.9 million at December 31, 2021. This increase was primarily attributable to earnings during the period of $32.8 million which were offset by unrealized losses recorded net of tax on available for sale securities in the rising interest rate environment creating a $16.5 million reduction in accumulated other comprehensive income during the period. As of September 30, 2022, the Bank's capital ratios continued to exceed the regulatory requirements for a “well-capitalized” institution.



Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 36,451 $ 32,840 $ 105,645 $ 87,549 Investment securities available for sale 1,362 549 2,510 1,571 Federal funds sold and other 527 139 1,143 335 Total interest income 38,340 33,528 109,298 89,455 Interest expense Deposits 1,386 1,285 3,234 4,874 Borrowed funds 277 184 656 559 Total interest expense 1,663 1,469 3,890 5,433 Net interest income 36,677 32,059 105,408 84,022 Provision for loan losses 1,260 975 4,247 2,259 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 35,417 31,084 101,161 81,763 Noninterest income Service charges on deposits 199 160 545 473 Credit card fees 5,524 7,554 17,658 21,208 Mortgage banking revenue 969 4,465 4,312 17,478 Gain on sale of investment securities available for sale, net — — — 153 Other fees and charges 416 418 1,296 680 Total noninterest income 7,108 12,597 23,811 39,992 Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 10,747 9,962 31,129 27,279 Occupancy and equipment 1,138 998 3,476 3,322 Professional fees 3,848 2,555 8,586 5,542 Data processing 7,178 10,161 22,721 29,594 Advertising 1,632 1,027 5,494 3,153 Loan processing 625 644 1,352 2,670 Other operating 2,926 3,280 9,621 10,012 Total noninterest expenses 28,094 28,627 82,379 81,572 Income before income taxes 14,431 15,054 42,593 40,183 Income tax expense 3,336 3,877 9,779 10,376 Net income $ 11,095 $ 11,177 $ 32,814 $ 29,807





Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands except share data) (unaudited)

September 30,

2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 14,774 $ 42,914 Interest bearing deposits at other financial institutions 20,867 136,824 Federal funds sold 1,421 3,657 Total cash and cash equivalents 37,062 183,395 Investment securities available for sale 269,620 184,455 Marketable equity securities 232 245 Restricted investments 3,627 3,498 Loans held for sale 6,875 15,989 SBA-PPP loans receivable, net of fees 2,662 108,285 Portfolio loans receivable, net of deferred fees and costs 1,648,001 1,523,982 Less allowance for loan losses (26,091 ) (25,181 ) Total portfolio loans held for investment, net 1,621,910 1,498,801 Premises and equipment, net 3,212 3,282 Accrued interest receivable 7,890 7,901 Deferred income taxes, net 14,047 9,793 Other real estate owned — 86 Bank owned life insurance 36,267 35,506 Other assets 5,954 4,064 Total assets $ 2,009,358 $ 2,055,300 Liabilities Deposits Noninterest bearing $ 806,033 $ 787,650 Interest bearing 931,558 1,009,487 Total deposits 1,737,591 1,797,137 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 22,000 22,000 Other borrowed funds 12,062 12,062 Accrued interest payable 481 473 Other liabilities 23,219 25,725 Total liabilities 1,795,353 1,857,397 Stockholders' equity Common stock, $.01 par value; 49,000,000 shares authorized; 14,038,599 and 13,962,334 issued and outstanding 140 140 Additional paid-in capital 56,532 54,306 Retained earnings 174,916 144,533 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (17,583 ) (1,076 ) Total stockholders' equity 214,005 197,903 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,009,358 $ 2,055,300





The following table shows the average outstanding balance of each principal category of our assets, liabilities and stockholders’ equity, together with the average yields on our assets and the average costs of our liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are calculated by dividing the annualized income or expense by the average daily balances of the corresponding assets or liabilities for the same period.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate(1) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate(1) (Dollars in thousands) Assets Interest earning assets: Interest bearing deposits $ 101,187 $ 471 1.85 % $ 250,326 $ 98 0.15 % Federal funds sold 1,492 7 1.87 2,421 — — Investment securities available for sale 287,944 1,362 1.88 170,151 549 1.28 Restricted stock and equity securities 4,116 49 4.72 3,480 41 4.64 Loans held for sale 7,879 102 5.15 32,660 248 3.02 SBA-PPP loans receivable 5,906 263 17.66 162,217 1,525 3.73 Portfolio loans receivable(2) 1,601,546 36,086 8.94 1,404,006 31,067 8.78 Total interest earning assets 2,010,070 38,340 7.57 2,025,261 33,528 6.57 Noninterest earning assets 39,008 59,511 Total assets $ 2,049,078 $ 2,084,772 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing demand accounts $ 244,929 39 0.06 $ 301,272 45 0.06 Savings 9,216 1 0.04 7,025 1 0.05 Money market accounts 555,634 815 0.58 495,534 335 0.27 Time deposits 155,091 531 1.36 250,836 904 1.43 Borrowed funds 40,700 277 2.70 36,384 184 2.01 Total interest bearing liabilities 1,005,570 1,663 0.66 1,091,051 1,469 0.53 Noninterest bearing liabilities: Noninterest bearing liabilities 24,440 21,138 Noninterest bearing deposits 802,458 786,784 Stockholders’ equity 216,610 185,799 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,049,078 $ 2,084,772 Net interest spread 6.91 % 6.04 % Net interest income $ 36,677 $ 32,059 Net interest margin(3) 7.24 % 6.28 %

_______________

(1) Annualized.

(2) Includes nonaccrual loans.

(3) For the three months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, collectively, SBA-PPP loans and credit card loans accounted for 308 and 276 basis points of the reported net interest margin, respectively.









Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate(1) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate(1) (Dollars in thousands) Assets Interest earning assets: Interest bearing deposits $ 172,033 $ 1,001 0.78 % $ 238,648 $ 211 0.12 % Federal funds sold 2,590 9 0.48 3,121 — — Investment securities available for sale 234,294 2,510 1.43 138,403 1,571 1.52 Restricted stock and equity securities 3,913 133 4.54 3,620 124 4.59 Loans held for sale 10,921 347 4.25 49,775 1,043 2.80 SBA-PPP loans receivable 39,063 3,449 11.80 215,524 6,266 3.89 Portfolio loans receivable(1) 1,547,386 101,849 8.80 1,339,010 80,240 8.01 Total interest earning assets 2,010,200 109,298 7.27 1,988,101 89,455 6.02 Noninterest earning assets 47,936 37,485 Total assets $ 2,058,136 $ 2,025,586 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing demand accounts $ 265,854 114 0.06 $ 280,305 163 0.08 Savings 9,138 4 0.06 6,435 2 0.05 Money market accounts 553,794 1,512 0.37 475,875 1,217 0.34 Time deposits 161,982 1,604 1.32 295,705 3,492 1.58 Borrowed funds 36,299 656 2.41 34,265 559 2.18 Total interest bearing liabilities 1,027,067 3,890 0.51 1,092,585 5,433 0.66 Noninterest bearing liabilities: Noninterest bearing liabilities 23,748 23,327 Noninterest bearing deposits 797,660 735,509 Stockholders’ equity 209,661 174,165 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,058,136 $ 2,025,586 Net interest spread 6.76 % 5.36 % Net interest income $ 105,408 $ 84,022 Net interest margin(2) 7.01 % 5.65 %

_______________

(1) Includes nonaccrual loans.

(2) For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, collectively, SBA-PPP loans and credit card loans accounted for 307 and 208 basis points of the reported net interest margin, respectively.









The Company’s reportable segments represent business units with discrete financial information whose results are regularly reviewed by management. The four segments include Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans (the Company’s mortgage loan division), OpenSky® (the Company’s credit card division) and the Corporate Office. The following schedule presents financial information for each reportable segment for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021.

Segments For the three months ended September 30, 2022 (in thousands) Commercial Bank CBHL OpenSky® Corporate(2) Eliminations Consolidated Interest income $ 20,382 $ 102 $ 17,103 $ 812 $ (59 ) $ 38,340 Interest expense 1,449 40 — 233 (59 ) 1,663 Net interest income 18,933 62 17,103 579 — 36,677 Provision for loan losses (980 ) — 2,240 — — 1,260 Net interest income after provision 19,913 62 14,863 579 — 35,417 Noninterest income 468 1,115 5,524 1 — 7,108 Noninterest expense(1) 13,798 2,017 12,101 178 — 28,094 Net income (loss) before taxes $ 6,583 $ (840 ) $ 8,286 $ 402 $ — $ 14,431 Total assets $ 1,823,049 $ 7,664 $ 128,842 $ 234,731 $ (184,928 ) $ 2,009,358 For the three months ended September 30, 2021 Interest income $ 17,109 $ 248 $ 15,635 $ 574 $ (38 ) $ 33,528 Interest expense 1,160 177 — 170 (38 ) 1,469 Net interest income 15,949 71 15,635 404 — 32,059 Provision for loan losses — — 975 — — 975 Net interest income after provision 15,949 71 14,660 404 — 31,084 Noninterest income 559 4,484 7,553 1 — 12,597 Noninterest expense(1) 12,073 2,775 13,677 102 — 28,627 Net income before taxes $ 4,435 $ 1,780 $ 8,536 $ 303 $ — $ 15,054 Total assets $ 1,956,340 $ 36,791 $ 135,612 $ 209,070 $ (168,257 ) $ 2,169,556

________________________

(1) Noninterest expense includes $6.6 million and $9.4 million in data processing expense in OpenSky’s® segment for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

(2) The Corporate segment invests idle cash in revenue producing assets including interest bearing cash accounts, loan participations and other appropriate investments for the Company.





For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 (in thousands) Commercial Bank CBHL OpenSky® Corporate(2) Eliminations Consolidated Interest income $ 57,794 $ 347 $ 48,823 $ 2,457 $ (123 ) $ 109,298 Interest expense 3,255 185 — 573 (123 ) 3,890 Net interest income 54,539 162 48,823 1,884 — 105,408 Provision for loan losses (980 ) — 5,227 — — 4,247 Net interest income after provision 55,519 162 43,596 1,884 — 101,161 Noninterest income 1,571 4,580 17,658 2 — 23,811 Noninterest expense(1) 38,741 6,364 36,923 351 — 82,379 Net income (loss) before taxes $ 18,349 $ (1,622 ) $ 24,331 $ 1,535 $ — $ 42,593 Total assets $ 1,823,049 $ 7,664 $ 128,842 $ 234,731 $ (184,928 ) $ 2,009,358 For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 Interest income $ 51,969 $ 1,037 $ 34,944 $ 1,604 (99 ) $ 89,455 Interest expense 4,285 745 — 502 (99 ) 5,433 Net interest income 47,684 292 34,944 1,102 — 84,022 Provision for loan losses 433 — 1,756 70 — 2,259 Net interest income after provision 47,251 292 33,188 1,032 — 81,763 Noninterest income 1,212 17,529 21,208 43 — 39,992 Noninterest expense(1) 31,962 9,941 39,379 290 — 81,572 Net income before taxes $ 16,501 $ 7,880 $ 15,017 $ 785 $ — $ 40,183 Total assets $ 1,956,340 $ 36,791 $ 135,612 $ 209,070 $ (168,257 ) $ 2,169,556

________________________

(1) Noninterest expense includes $20.9 million and $27.3 million in data processing expense in OpenSky’s® segment for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

(2) The Corporate segment invests idle cash in revenue producing assets including interest bearing cash accounts, loan participations and other appropriate investments for the Company.





HISTORICAL FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands except per share data) September 30, 2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 Earnings: Net income $ 11,095 $ 11,508 $ 10,211 $ 10,171 $ 11,177 Earnings per common share, diluted 0.77 0.80 0.71 0.71 0.79 Net interest margin 7.24 % 7.06 % 6.79 % 6.49 % 6.28 % Net interest margin, excluding credit cards & SBA-PPP loans (1) 4.16 % 3.86 % 3.82 % 3.70 % 3.52 % Return on average assets(2) 2.15 % 2.23 % 2.01 % 1.95 % 2.13 % Return on average assets, excluding impact of SBA-PPP loans (1)(2) 2.10 % 2.04 % 1.67 % 1.80 % 1.99 % Return on average equity(2) 20.32 % 22.16 % 20.30 % 20.66 % 23.87 % Efficiency ratio 64.16 % 62.00 % 65.12 % 65.83 % 64.10 % Balance Sheet: Total portfolio loans receivable, net deferred fees $ 1,648,001 $ 1,607,677 $ 1,526,256 $ 1,523,982 $ 1,445,126 Total deposits 1,737,591 1,888,920 1,862,722 1,797,137 1,921,238 Total assets 2,009,358 2,154,846 2,122,453 2,055,300 2,169,556 Total shareholders' equity 214,005 207,316 201,492 197,903 189,080 Asset Quality Ratios: Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.43 % 0.34 % 0.28 % 0.56 % 0.77 % Nonperforming assets to total assets, excluding the SBA-PPP loans (1) 0.43 % 0.34 % 0.29 % 0.59 % 0.83 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.52 % 0.45 % 0.38 % 0.70 % 0.85 % Nonperforming loans to portfolio loans (1) 0.52 % 0.46 % 0.39 % 0.75 % 0.94 % Net charge-offs to average portfolio loans (1)(2) 0.39 % 0.23 % 0.24 % 0.18 % 0.08 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.58 % 1.63 % 1.60 % 1.54 % 1.56 % Allowance for loan losses to portfolio loans (1) 1.58 % 1.64 % 1.65 % 1.65 % 1.71 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 303.76 % 360.06 % 422.65 % 220.40 % 182.48 % Bank Capital Ratios: Total risk based capital ratio 14.65 % 14.34 % 14.36 % 13.79 % 13.86 % Tier 1 risk based capital ratio 13.39 % 13.09 % 13.10 % 12.53 % 12.60 % Leverage ratio 9.60 % 9.11 % 8.74 % 8.36 % 7.83 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 13.39 % 13.09 % 13.10 % 12.53 % 12.60 % Tangible common equity 9.00 % 8.17 % 8.11 % 8.36 % 7.57 % Holding Company Capital Ratios: Total risk based capital ratio 17.41 % 17.66 % 17.16 % 16.41 % 15.75 % Tier 1 risk based capital ratio 15.49 % 15.70 % 15.19 % 14.43 % 14.49 % Leverage ratio 11.31 % 10.93 % 10.25 % 9.73 % 9.12 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 15.36 % 15.55 % 15.04 % 14.28 % 14.34 % Tangible common equity 10.65 % 9.62 % 9.49 % 9.63 % 8.72 % Composition of Loans: SBA-PPP loans, net $ 2,662 $ 15,864 $ 51,085 $ 108,285 $ 137,178 Residential real estate $ 466,849 $ 430,244 $ 420,242 $ 401,607 $ 418,205 Commercial real estate 626,030 608,646 564,725 556,339 502,523 Construction real estate 235,045 241,249 245,722 255,147 251,256 Commercial and industrial 192,207 193,262 177,504 175,956 143,244 Credit card, net of reserve 136,658 142,166 123,750 141,120 134,979 Other consumer loans 1,055 856 909 1,033 1,425 Portfolio loans receivable $ 1,657,844 $ 1,616,423 $ 1,532,852 $ 1,531,202 $ 1,451,632 Deferred origination fees, net (9,843 ) (8,746 ) (6,596 ) (7,220 ) (6,506 ) Portfolio loans receivable, net $ 1,648,001 $ 1,607,677 $ 1,526,256 $ 1,523,982 $ 1,445,126 Composition of Deposits: Noninterest bearing $ 806,033 $ 842,363 $ 825,174 $ 787,650 $ 833,187 Interest-bearing demand 252,135 305,377 279,591 330,924 369,812 Savings 8,861 10,078 9,894 6,994 6,682 Money markets 518,184 570,298 585,920 493,919 493,029 Time deposits 152,378 160,804 162,143 177,650 218,528 Total Deposits $ 1,737,591 $ 1,888,920 $ 1,862,722 $ 1,797,137 $ 1,921,238 Capital Bank Home Loan Metrics: Origination of loans held for sale $ 60,516 $ 84,417 $ 111,087 $ 158,051 $ 217,175 Mortgage loans sold 65,349 89,745 110,039 178,068 229,111 Gain on sale of loans 1,340 1,918 3,042 4,423 6,108 Purchase volume as a % of originations 81.85 % 85.23 % 73.16 % 56.44 % 50.98 % Gain on sale as a % of loans sold(3) 2.05 % 2.14 % 2.77 % 2.48 % 2.67 % Mortgage commissions $ 587 $ 772 $ 1,125 $ 1,462 $ 1,884 OpenSky ® Portfolio Metrics: Active customer accounts 576,844 616,435 630,709 660,397 700,383 Secured credit card loans, gross $ 111,842 $ 118,938 $ 109,978 $ 125,898 $ 125,393 Unsecured credit card loans, gross 27,335 25,641 16,233 17,682 12,037 Noninterest secured credit card deposits 201,277 214,110 220,354 229,530 242,405

_______________

(1) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.

(2) Annualized.

(3) Gain on sale percentage is calculated as gain on sale of loans divided by mortgage loans sold.







Appendix

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures





Return on Average Assets, as Adjusted Quarters Ended Dollars in thousands September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 Net Income $ 11,095 $ 11,508 $ 10,211 $ 10,171 $ 11,177 Less: SBA-PPP loan income 263 1,120 2,066 1,347 1,525 Net Income, as Adjusted $ 10,832 $ 10,388 $ 8,145 $ 8,824 $ 9,652 Average Total Assets 2,049,078 2,068,218 2,057,201 2,066,283 2,084,772 Less: Average SBA-PPP Loans 5,906 28,870 83,264 116,595 162,217 Average Total Assets, as Adjusted $ 2,043,172 $ 2,039,348 $ 1,973,937 $ 1,949,688 $ 1,922,555 Return on Average Assets, as Adjusted 2.10 % 2.04 % 1.67 % 1.80 % 1.99 %





Net Interest Margin, as Adjusted Quarters Ended Dollars in thousands September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 Net Interest Income $ 36,677 $ 35,400 $ 33,331 $ 32,671 $ 32,059 Less Credit card loan income 16,768 16,376 14,487 15,010 15,086 Less SBA-PPP loan income 263 1,120 2,066 1,347 1,525 Net Interest Income, as Adjusted $ 19,646 $ 17,904 $ 16,778 $ 16,314 $ 15,448 Average Interest Earning Assets 2,010,070 2,011,920 1,990,377 1,996,331 2,026,616 Less Average credit card loans 132,246 124,548 124,923 131,306 124,771 Less Average SBA-PPP loans 5,906 28,870 83,264 116,595 162,217 Total Average Interest Earning Assets, as Adjusted $ 1,871,918 $ 1,858,502 $ 1,782,190 $ 1,748,430 $ 1,739,628 Net Interest Margin, as Adjusted 4.16 % 3.86 % 3.82 % 3.70 % 3.52 %





Tangible Book Value per Share Quarters Ended Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 Total Stockholders' Equity $ 214,005 $ 207,316 $ 201,492 $ 197,903 $ 189,080 Less: Preferred equity — — — — — Less: Intangible assets — — — — — Tangible Common Equity $ 214,005 $ 207,316 $ 201,492 $ 197,903 $ 189,080 Period End Shares Outstanding 14,038,599 14,010,158 14,000,520 13,962,334 13,801,936 Tangible Book Value per Share $ 15.24 $ 14.80 $ 14.39 $ 14.17 $ 13.70





Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Portfolio Loans Quarters Ended Dollars in thousands September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 Allowance for Loan Losses $ 26,091 $ 26,419 $ 25,252 $ 25,181 $ 24,753 Total Loans 1,650,663 1,623,541 1,577,341 1,632,267 1,582,304 Less: SBA-PPP loans 2,662 15,864 51,085 108,285 137,178 Total Portfolio Loans $ 1,648,001 $ 1,607,677 $ 1,526,256 $ 1,523,982 $ 1,445,126 Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Portfolio Loans 1.58 % 1.64 % 1.65 % 1.65 % 1.71 % Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets, net SBA-PPP Loans Quarters Ended Dollars in thousands September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 8,589 $ 7,338 $ 5,975 $ 11,512 $ 16,801 Total Assets 2,009,358 2,154,846 2,122,453 2,055,300 2,169,556 Less: SBA-PPP loans 2,662 15,864 51,085 108,285 137,178 Total Assets, net SBA-PPP Loans $ 2,006,696 $ 2,138,982 $ 2,071,368 $ 1,947,015 $ 2,032,378 Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets, net SBA-PPP Loans 0.43 % 0.34 % 0.29 % 0.59 % 0.83 % Nonperforming Loans to Total Portfolio Loans Quarters Ended Dollars in thousands September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 Total Nonperforming Loans $ 8,589 $ 7,338 $ 5,975 $ 11,425 $ 13,565 Total Loans 1,650,663 1,623,541 1,577,341 1,632,267 1,582,304 Less: SBA-PPP loans 2,662 15,864 51,085 108,285 137,178 Total Portfolio Loans $ 1,648,001 $ 1,607,677 $ 1,526,256 $ 1,523,982 $ 1,445,126 Nonperforming Loans to Total Portfolio Loans 0.52 % 0.46 % 0.39 % 0.75 % 0.94 % Net Charge-offs to Average Portfolio Loans Quarters Ended Dollars in thousands September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 Total Net Charge-offs $ 1,588 $ 868 $ 881 $ 672 $ 301 Total Average Loans 1,607,452 1,561,541 1,590,166 1,582,473 1,569,198 Less: Average SBA-PPP loans 5,906 28,870 83,264 116,595 162,217 Total Average Portfolio Loans $ 1,601,546 $ 1,532,671 $ 1,506,902 $ 1,465,878 $ 1,406,981 Net Charge-offs to Average Portfolio Loans 0.39 % 0.23 % 0.24 % 0.18 % 0.08 % Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") Quarters Ended Dollars in thousands September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 Net income $ 11,095 $ 11,508 $ 10,211 $ 10,171 $ 11,177 Add: Income Tax Expense 3,336 3,089 3,354 3,522 3,877 Add: Provision for Loan Losses 1,260 2,035 952 1,100 975 Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") $ 15,691 $ 16,632 $ 14,517 $ 14,793 $ 16,029

ABOUT CAPITAL BANCORP, INC.

Capital Bancorp, Inc., Rockville, Maryland is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of Maryland. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Capital Bank, N.A., is the fourth largest bank headquartered in Maryland at September 30, 2022. Capital Bancorp has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates bank branches in five locations in the greater Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland markets. Capital Bancorp had assets of approximately $2.0 billion at September 30, 2022 and its common stock is traded in the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “CBNK.” More information can be found at the Company's website www.CapitalBankMD.com under its investor relations page.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. Any statements about our management’s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “predicts,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plans,” “projects,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expects,” "optimistic," “intends” and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this earnings release may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of forward-looking information in this earnings release should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. For details on some of the factors that could affect these expectations, see risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

While there is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete, below are certain factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained or implied in the forward-looking statements: changes in general economic, political, or industry conditions; geopolitical concerns, including the ongoing war in Ukraine; the magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants and mutations and their impact on the global economy and financial market conditions and our business, results of operations, and financial condition; uncertainty in U.S. fiscal and monetary policy, including the interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation/deflation, interest rate, market, and monetary fluctuations; volatility and disruptions in global capital and credit markets; the transition away from USD LIBOR and uncertainty regarding potential alternative reference rates, including SOFR; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; success, impact, and timing of our business strategies, including market acceptance of any new products or services; the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws, and regulations, including those concerning taxes, banking, securities, and insurance, and the application thereof by regulatory bodies; cybersecurity threats and the cost of defending against them, including the costs of compliance with potential legislation to combat cybersecurity at a state, national, or global level; and other factors that may affect our future results.

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this communication, and the Company does not intend, and assumes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by law.

