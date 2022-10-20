Northpointe Bank Recognized by the Independent Community Bankers of America® as a Top-Performing Bank in the Nation

/EIN News/ -- GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northpointe Bank is honored to be named the number seven top-performing bank in the nation by the Independent Community Bankers of America® (ICBA) for 2021. The ICBA compiled this year's rankings with the aim of recognizing community banks that are consistent high performers. Using FDIC data, they took pre-tax return-on-assets (ROA) figures from the past three years, with the most recent year weighted more heavily.

"We are excited to have earned the ICBA's top-performing bank recognition once again," said Chuck Williams, Northpointe Bank President & CEO. "We seek to build trusted life-long relationships with our customers, employees and communities. At Northpointe, people are the center of everything we do."

Within the past year, Northpointe Bank expanded its market share with new home loan centers in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Minnesota, Nevada, and Texas. This expansion allows Northpointe to help more clients reach their financial goals, maintaining a 98% client satisfaction through the second quarter in 2022.

This is the ninth year Northpointe Bank has been named as a top-performing community bank out of approximately 5,000 ICBA member banks. Northpointe attributes its consistent success to a client-first approach with its residential lending and retail banking businesses. Its customers are offered more loan products, including zero down payment loans, new construction lending and personalized portfolio loans. Northpointe's strong financial performance is also attributed to offering high-yielding savings accounts that are among the best rates in the nation*.

About Northpointe Bank

Northpointe Bank works to be a different kind of bank, putting "you" at the center of everything they do. For each of the past nine years, Independent Community Bankers of America® has ranked Northpointe Bank as a top-performing bank in the nation out of approximately 5,000 ICBA member banks**. To learn more about Northpointe, visit www.northpointe.com

* - Source: For the past three years, Northpointe Bank's savings rate is consistently higher than the national average savings rate on balances $5,000 - $2,000,000 based on quarterly rate surveys extracted by NCUA from S&P Global Market Intelligence databases dating back to January 2017.

** - Source: Best Performing Community Banks; Independent Community Bankers of America ranked Northpointe Bank as best performing bank according to return-on-equity for banks with assets over $1 billion.

