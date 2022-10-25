BYK Instruments' Partner Exacolor Gives Back
Creating Sustainability and Giving Back to the Community
It is really important for us here at EXACOLOR to source locally whenever possible. We need to create something that is not only an excellent product, but whose purpose is to give back””COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BYK Instruments' exclusive distributor in Mexico prides itself on giving back to the community with their recent development of a manual paint Shaker. Sourcing the parts locally, EXACOLOR POS was able to give back to over 40+ families by providing stability to their companies during difficult times, thus creating local jobs and a local community identity.
— Oscar Tolosa, Operations Director for EXACOLOR POS
“It is really important for us here at EXACOLOR to source locally whenever possible. We need to create something that is not only an excellent product, but whose purpose is to give back” says Oscar Tolosa, Operations Director for EXACOLOR POS. With help from Armando Valero Design and Production Manager at EXACOLOR POS and others, the production strategy developed brought this idea to fruition.
But how was this accomplished? Armando explains, EXACOLOR on shored 95% of the suppliers from Mexico and the other 5% from the USA. The suppliers consisted of 30 companies of which 5 were struggling, newly established micro companies that the 40+ families were based on. These companies were not only affected by COVID but were new start-ups, had never experienced world class manufacturing or needed changes to their operational processes.
By establishing good relationships and mutual trust, EXACOLOR POS was able to have open book discussions, full internal process sharing, and hands on training in productivity, basic lean manufacturing, and identification and disposal of waste. They considered these 5 suppliers to be an extension of EXACOLOR POS and treated and trained the employees as their own. These factors instantly resulted in increased profitability in which their businesses thrived.
Sourcing parts locally provided job security for 40+ families in a period of economic struggle and created new jobs. These 5 companies are now authorized BYK Instrument Service Centers. Staff are trained on a routine basis and are equipped with the latest certified working standards and calibration/service software. Only original parts are used for repair to guarantee high quality service on a global basis.
BYK Instruments together with EXACOLOR POS provided these 5 businesses a stable platform to stand on during difficult times, thus creating local jobs and a local community identity.
More information on EXACOLOR can be found at Exacolor Laboratories S.A. de C.V.
More information on BYK Instruments can be found at byk-instruments.com.
About BYK
BYK is one of the world’s leading suppliers in the field of additives and measuring instruments. Additives are chemical substances which, when used in small quantities, improve product properties such as scratch resistance or surface gloss. Manufacturing processes are also optimized by the addition of additives.
The coatings, inks, and plastics industries are among the main consumers of BYK additives. Yet with the production of oil and gas, the manufacture of care products, the production of adhesives and sealants, and construction chemistry, too, BYK additives improve the product characteristics and production processes. Testing and measuring instruments from BYK can effectively evaluate the quality of color, gloss, and appearance as well as the physical properties of paint, plastic, and paper products and are an important part of quality control.
As a globally operating specialty chemicals company, BYK has production sites in Wesel, Kempen, Moosburg, Schkopau and Geretsried (Germany), Deventer, Denekamp and Nijverdal (Netherlands), Widnes (UK), Wallingford, Chester, Gonzales, Louisville, Rochester Hills, Earth City (USA) and Tongling (China).
Today the company employs around 2,200 people worldwide and forms part of the ALTANA Group.
