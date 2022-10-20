Investigation Alert UBER, CODX, ENOB, OM: Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Long-Term Investors to Contact the Firm; Should Management be Held Accountable for Investors’ Losses?

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Uber holding shares before May 31, 2019, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/uber-technologies-derivative

Recently a class action complaint was filed against Uber. The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding Uber's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Uber had defective disclosure controls and procedures; (ii) Uber concealed and/or downplayed the full scope and severity of its prior misconduct, including, inter alia, the extent to which it secretly lobbied government officials and politicians to bypass legal and regulatory requirements, as well as knowingly risked the safety of Uber drivers, to fuel the Company's global growth; (iii) as a result, Uber's present global footprint and market share is in significant part the byproduct of previously undisclosed, unsustainable, and illegal business practices; (iv) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to negatively impact Uber's reputation, as well as subject the Company to a heightened risk of governmental and regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (“Co-Dx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CODX) against certain of its officers and directors.

If you have continuously owned Co-Dx shares since May 12, 2022, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/co-diagnostics-inc-2

Recently a class action complaint was filed against Co-Dx. The Co-Diagnostics class action lawsuit alleges that defendants failed to disclose that: (i) demand for its Logix Smart™ COVID-19 test had plummeted throughout the quarter that ended June 30, 2022, and (ii) as a result, defendants’ positive statements about the demand for its Logix Smart™ COVID-19 test lacked a reasonable basis.

Enochian BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENOB)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Enochian BioSciences, Inc. ("Enochian" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ENOB) against certain of its officers and directors.

If you have continuously owned Enochian shares before January 17, 2018, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/enochian-biosciences-enob

A recent class action case complaint filed against Enochian alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) the Company's co-founder and inventor Serhat Gumrukcu was engaged in a variety of frauds; (2) Gumrukcu was not a licensed doctor anywhere in the world; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Gumrukcu's purported contributions to the Company lacked a reasonable basis; (5) as a result of the foregoing, the Company had overstated its commercial prospects; (6) Gumrukcu had improperly diverted approximately $20 million from Enochian to entities he owned; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: OM)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Outset Medical, Inc. (“Outset” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OM) against certain of its officers and directors.

If you have continuously owned Outset shares before September 15, 2020, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/outset-medical-om

A recent class action case complaint filed against Outset alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Outset misled investors and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had “continuously made improvements and updates to Tablo over time since its original clearance,” which required further studies and potentially new applications to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”); (2) in the absence of such studies and FDA approval, the Company could not conduct a human factors study on the Tablo pursuant to FDA protocols; and (3) Outset’s inability to conduct the human factors study exposed the Company to the risk of FDA actions, including a shipping hold and marketing suspension, rendering Outset incapable of selling Tablo for home use.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. Johnson Fistel seeks to recover losses incurred due to violations of federal securities laws. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com . Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.