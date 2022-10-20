Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,106 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 274,597 in the last 365 days.

iRhythm Technologies to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 1, 2022

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC), a leading digital health care company focused on creating trusted solutions that detect, prevent, and predict disease, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter 2022 after the close of trading on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. The company’s management team will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by accessing the live and archived webcast of the event available on the investors section of the Company’s website at investors.irhythmtech.com.

About iRhythm Technologies, Inc.
iRhythm is a leading digital health care company that creates trusted solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. Combining wearable biosensors and cloud-based data analytics with powerful proprietary algorithms, iRhythm distills data from millions of heartbeats into clinically actionable information. Through a relentless focus on patient care, iRhythm’s vision is to deliver better data, better insights, and better health for all.

Investor Relations Contact
Stephanie Zhadkevich
(919) 452-5430
stephanie.zhadkevich@irhythmtech.com

iRhythm Media Contact
Morgan Mathis
(310) 528-6306
irhythm@highwirepr.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

iRhythm Technologies to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 1, 2022

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.