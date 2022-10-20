Submit Release
LegalZoom to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results on November 10, 2022

/EIN News/ -- GLENDALE, Calif., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegalZoom.com, Inc. (Nasdaq: LZ), will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 on Thursday, November 10, 2022, following the close of market.

Dan Wernikoff, Chief Executive Officer, and Noel Watson, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. EST on Thursday, November 10, 2022 to discuss the company’s financial results.

LegalZoom Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call Details
   
Date: Thursday, November 10, 2022
   
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time)
   
Telco Registration: You can register for the conference call by clicking here

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the LegalZoom Investor Relations website, https://investors.legalzoom.com/news-events/events-presentations. An archived replay of the webcast also will be available shortly after the live event on the LegalZoom Investor Relations website.

About LegalZoom

LegalZoom is a leading online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States that is on a mission to democratize law. LegalZoom operates across all 50 states and over 3,000 counties in the United States and has more than 20 years of experience navigating complex regulations and simplifying the legal and compliance process for its customers. Driven by its core value that every business deserves the full protection of the legal system and a simple way to stay compliant with it, LegalZoom helps its customers form and protect their businesses, their ideas and families. LegalZoom enables small business owners to apply their energy and passion to their businesses instead of the legal and regulatory complexity required to operate them. In addition to business formations, LegalZoom offers ongoing compliance and tax advice, trademark and copyright filings and estate planning documents to protect small businesses and the families that create them. For more information, please visit www.legalzoom.com.

Contact

investor@legalzoom.com 


