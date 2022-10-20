Submit Release
Altair Announces Date of Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- TROY, Mich., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence, will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, after the market close on Thursday, November 3, 2022. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 5 p.m. ET to review and discuss the Company’s third quarter results and fourth quarter and full year 2022 outlook. A recorded version of this webcast will be available after the call and accessible at http://investor.altair.com.

What: Altair’s Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call
When: Thursday, November 3, 2022
Time: 5 p.m. ET
Webcast: http://investor.altair.com (live and replay)

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. For more information, visit www.altair.com.

Media Relations
Dave Simon
Altair
248-614-2400 ext. 332
dls@altair.com

Investor Relations
The Blueshirt Group
Monica Gould
212-871-3927
ir@altair.com


