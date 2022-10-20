Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,108 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 274,569 in the last 365 days.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. Reports Earnings of $6,075,845 or $2.00 Per Common Share for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

/EIN News/ -- HAMPSTEAD, Md., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”), the parent of Farmers and Merchants Bank (the “Bank”), announced that net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $6,075,845, or $2.00 per common share (basic and diluted), compared to $6,184,341, or $2.05 per common share (basic and diluted), for the same period in 2021. The Company’s return on average equity during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was 15.53% compared to 15.17% for the same period in 2021. The Company’s return on average assets during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was 1.14% compared to 1.18% for the same period in 2021. Income from Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans added approximately $181,000 to net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $679,000 for the same period in 2021.

Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $1,974,310, or $0.65 per common share (basic and diluted), compared to $2,122,547, or $0.70 per common share, for the third quarter of 2021.

Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $720,061 higher than for the same period in 2021 due to a $24.9 million increase in average interest earning assets to $682.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 as compared to $657.7 million for the same period in 2021, and an increase in the taxable equivalent net yield on average net interest earning assets to 3.51% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 from 3.50% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The taxable equivalent yield on total average interest-earning assets decreased 13 basis points to 3.81% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 from 3.94% for the same period in 2021. This decrease was offset by a 17 basis point decrease in the cost of deposits and borrowings to 0.39% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 from 0.56% for the same period in 2021. There was a $95,000 provision for loan losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $430,000 for the same period in 2021.

Noninterest income decreased by $362,546 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 when compared to the same period in 2021 primarily as a result of a $508,575 decrease in mortgage banking revenue reflecting a decline in refinances due to rising interest rates, offset by a $151,206 increase in the gain on sale of SBA loans. Noninterest expense was $783,490 higher in the nine months ended September 30, 2022 when compared to the same period in 2021 due primarily to a $357,718 increase in salaries and benefits and a $428,200 increase in other expenses. The increase in salaries and benefits was due to normal annual salary increases as well as the hiring of several new employees. The increase in other expenses was due primarily to third party fees related to the hiring of new employees. Income taxes increased by $17,521 during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 when compared to the same period in 2021 due to a decrease in the amount of nontaxable income included in pretax income year-over-year. The effective tax rate increased to 22.65% during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to 22.17% during the same period last year.

Total assets were $717 million at both September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021. Loans increased to $505 million at September 30, 2022 from $482 million at December 31, 2021 despite a $9 million decrease in PPP loans. Investments in debt securities decreased to $149 million at September 30, 2022 from $171 million at December 31, 2021 due primarily to a $24 million increase in the unrealized loss on available for sale (“AFS”) securities. Deposits increased to $639 million at September 30, 2022 from $626 million at December 31, 2021. Despite the Company’s strong earnings, the book value of the Company’s common stock decreased to $15.01 per share at September 30, 2022, compared to $18.64 per share at December 31, 2021 due to the decline in the market value of the Company’s AFS investment portfolio as a result of the significant rise in interest rates over the last nine months. Changes in the market value of the AFS investment portfolio, net of income taxes, are reflected in the Company’s equity but are not included in the income statement. Because the Company has the intent and ability to hold the investments to maturity, no actual losses in the AFS investment portfolio are anticipated and the declines in market value are considered temporary. The decline in the market value of the AFS investment portfolio did not have an impact on regulatory capital because the Bank elected many years ago to not include in the calculation of regulatory capital changes in the market value of the AFS investment portfolio regardless of whether they are positive or negative.

James R. Bosley, Jr., CEO, commented “Year to date net income has been very strong and well above our budget, however, increasing rates on deposits may negatively impact fourth quarter earnings. We are pleased with our loan portfolio annualized growth rate of 6.4% - it is exceeding our expectations for 2022 and should have a positive impact on earnings in 2023 and beyond.”

About the Company

The Company is a financial holding company and the parent of the Bank. The Bank was chartered in Maryland in 1919 and has over 100 years of service to the community. The Bank serves the deposit and financing needs of both consumers and businesses in Carroll and Baltimore Counties along the Route 30, Route 795, Route 140, and Route 26 corridors. The main office is located in Upperco, Maryland, with seven additional branches in Owings Mills, Hampstead, Greenmount, Reisterstown, Westminster, and Eldersburg. Certain broker-dealers make a market in the common stock of Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc., and trades are reported through the OTC Markets Group’s Pink Market under the symbol “FMFG”.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements (as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. These statements are evidenced by terms such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “should,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management’s good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. These projections involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the section of the periodic reports filed by Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission entitled “Risk Factors”.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)

  September 30, December 31,
    2022       2021  
     
Assets          
     
Cash and due from banks $ 14,495,448     $ 25,258,932  
Federal funds sold and other interest-bearing deposits   1,536,296       1,203,174  
Cash and cash equivalents   16,031,744       26,462,106  
Certificates of deposit in other banks   100,000       350,000  
Securities available for sale, at fair value   128,614,033       149,237,916  
Securities held to maturity, at cost   20,537,254       21,851,975  
Equity security, at fair value   486,237       543,605  
Restricted stock, at cost   695,000       675,400  
Mortgage loans held for sale   370,000       126,500  
Loans, less allowance for loan losses of $3,747,178 and $3,650,268   505,395,375       482,011,334  
Premises and equipment, net   6,316,605       6,259,421  
Accrued interest receivable   1,600,382       1,609,063  
Deferred income taxes, net   8,347,805       2,177,450  
Other real estate owned, net   1,242,365       1,242,365  
Bank owned life insurance   14,535,898       11,556,163  
Goodwill and other intangibles, net   7,044,834       7,051,080  
Other assets   5,662,828       5,522,877  
  $ 716,980,360     $ 716,677,255  
     
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity              
     
Deposits    
Noninterest-bearing $ 131,269,680     $ 124,175,615  
Interest-bearing   507,700,154       502,239,055  
Total deposits   638,969,834       626,414,670  
Securities sold under repurchase agreements   5,422,642       5,414,026  
Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta advances   5,000,000       5,000,000  
Long-term debt, net of issuance costs   15,566,458       16,978,905  
Accrued interest payable   260,266       295,910  
Other liabilities   5,918,252       5,952,286  
    671,137,452       660,055,797  
Stockholders' equity    
Common stock, par value $.01 per share,    
authorized 5,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding    
3,053,487 in 2022 and 3,037,137 shares in 2021   30,535       30,372  
Additional paid-in capital   29,197,340       28,857,422  
Retained earnings   34,263,001       29,128,600  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (17,647,968 )     (1,394,936 )
    45,842,908       56,621,458  
  $ 716,980,360     $ 716,677,255  
 
 

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2022     2021     2022     2021  
         
Interest income        
Loans, including fees $ 5,606,913   $ 6,059,709   $ 16,660,625   $ 17,828,026  
Investment securities - taxable   783,606     426,886     2,170,154     967,841  
Investment securities - tax exempt   140,185     149,375     430,495     462,361  
Federal funds sold and other interest earning assets   55,361     18,298     89,663     47,743  
Total interest income   6,586,065     6,654,268     19,350,937     19,305,971  
         
Interest expense        
Deposits   313,556     460,377     971,320     1,589,334  
Securities sold under repurchase agreements   2,874     9,647     8,558     38,130  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and long-term debt   177,883     192,255     543,033     570,542  
Total interest expense   494,313     662,279     1,522,911     2,198,006  
Net interest income   6,091,752     5,991,989     17,828,026     17,107,965  
         
Provision for loan losses   95,000     330,000     95,000     430,000  
         
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   5,996,752     5,661,989     17,733,026     16,677,965  
         
Noninterest income        
Service charges on deposit accounts   201,251     187,141     574,444     522,815  
Mortgage banking income   8,155     207,471     195,829     704,404  
Bank owned life insurance income   70,479     49,116     179,735     174,602  
Fair value adjustment of equity security   (17,611 )   (2,056 )   (62,524 )   (10,214 )
Gain on call of debt security   -     621     -     9,190  
Gain on sale of SBA loans   -     6,917     158,123     6,917  
Other fees and commissions   75,211     82,768     229,326     229,765  
Total noninterest income   337,485     531,978     1,274,933     1,637,479  
         
Noninterest expense        
Salaries   1,987,991     1,895,780     5,656,643     5,366,854  
Employee benefits   418,422     388,879     1,367,829     1,299,900  
Occupancy   229,273     241,557     670,938     737,087  
Furniture and equipment   203,075     198,190     642,283     578,562  
Other   945,930     740,722     2,815,182     2,386,982  
Total noninterest expense   3,784,691     3,465,128     11,152,875     10,369,385  
         
Income before income taxes   2,549,546     2,728,839     7,855,084     7,946,059  
Income taxes   575,236     606,292     1,779,239     1,761,718  
Net income $ 1,974,310   $ 2,122,547   $ 6,075,845   $ 6,184,341  
         
Earnings per common share - basic and diluted $ 0.65   $ 0.70   $ 2.00   $ 2.05  


FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Contact: Mr. James R. Bosley, Jr.
  Chief Executive Officer
  (410) 374-1510, ext.104

You just read:

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. Reports Earnings of $6,075,845 or $2.00 Per Common Share for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.