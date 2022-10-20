Wag! To Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 10, 2022

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wag! Group Co. (“The Company” or “Wag!”; Nasdaq: PET), an American pet services marketplace company powering a mobile-first technology platform that enables on-demand and scheduled dog walking, training, and other pet care services, announced today that it will report third quarter 2022 financial results following the close of the market on Thursday, November 10, 2022. On that day, management will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss financial results at 4:30 p.m. ET.



When: Thursday, November 10, 2022

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

To access the live conference call, please pre-register here. Registrants will receive a confirmation with dial-in instructions.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed by using this link.

Following the live call, an archived webcast of the conference will be available on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at Wag! – Investor Relations.

About Wag! – investors.wag.co

Wag! strives to be the #1 platform for busy pet parents, offering access to 5-star dog walking, pet sitting, expert pet advice, wellness plans, and one-on-one training from Wag!’s community of 400,000 local pet caregivers nationwide in addition to pet insurance options from the leading pet insurance companies. Making pet parents happy is what Wag! does best. With safety and wellness at the forefront, Wag! has a trusted record of experience with more than 12 million pet care services completed by pet caregivers on the Wag! Platform, across 5,300 cities and 50 states, with pet parents rating 96% of services as 5-star. Wag! also operates Petted.com, the nation’s largest pet insurance comparison marketplace. In addition to the Wag! Pet Caregiver App, empowers pet caregivers to care for pets in their neighborhood and earn real money. For more information, visit wag.co.

