McDonald Hopkins welcomes Christa Kumming to national Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Team

DETROIT, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Christa Kumming has joined McDonald Hopkins LLC as an associate in the Litigation Department, adding her experience to the firm's national Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice Group.

Kumming's expertise in data privacy and cybersecurity stems from her time as Deputy Attorney General in the Consumer Litigation Unit for the Office of Indiana Attorney General. In her role there, she lead numerous multistate and internal investigations for violations of state and federal trade practice and data privacy laws by nationwide companies, specifically operating in telecommunications, technology, and mobile applications. Kumming was also responsible for drafting confidentiality and tolling agreements, negotiating document productions, conducting extensive document review, and drafting injunctive and monetary settlement terms, in addition to conducting research and analysis for data privacy and tech reform legislation. Kumming was also the leading attorney for a number of investigations into global technology and social media platforms concerning violations resulting from platforms' algorithmic modifications, the collection and use of location data and personal information, and development and implementation of internal security and policy guidelines.

Kumming also conducted numerous investigations into nonprofit organizations and procured assurances of voluntary compliances establishing adherence to state law requirements concerning corporate structure, standards of conduct for directors and officers, asset distribution, and dissolution.

Kumming earned her J.D. from Indiana University Maurer School of Law. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in studio art with minors in fine arts – history of art, and African languages, and certificates in journalism and African culture studies.

