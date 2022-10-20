Health Literacy Innovations Announces New HLA Online in Spanish "El Asesor de Comunicación en Salud"

This new interactive web-based tool helps health care providers to better engage patients, reduce low health literacy, and improve health equity.

Health Literacy Innovations (HLI), a health literacy company that creates tools to reduce medical mistakes and confusion due to low health literacy, today announces the launch of the Health Literacy Advisor Online, English/Spanish, El Asesor de Comunicación en Salud.™

With the launch of this leading-edge health literacy platform, Spanish-speaking health communicators now have a web-based, multi-lingual tool to help comply with challenging health literacy and plain language accreditation standards, mandates, and regulations.

"The market asked for an interactive, web-based multi-lingual tool – we responded," says HLA Chief Content Expert and Multilingual Director Aracely Rosales.

"At a time when managed care plans and others are trying to improve their health equity and patient engagement responsibilities, the El Asesor de Comunicación en Salud gives the marketplace a simple new tool to help health care providers communicate information in a way consumers can understand and act on," says Rosales.

In addition to enhanced accessibility, the English/Spanish HLA Online offers a new quick select and replace word feature, integration with other applications, and customization options to include company-specific information such as lexicon and taglines. Entirely HIPAA compliant, the HLA Online includes enhanced safety features, two-factor authentication, and other safeguards plus the basic great functions of the HLA Desktop.

About Health Literacy Innovations

Health Literacy Innovations (HLI) creates tools to reduce medical mistakes, unnecessary health care costs, and poor health outcomes from low health literacy. HLI's flagship product, the Health Literacy Advisor™ (HLA) (in Spanish--Asesor de Comunicación en Salud™), is a state-of-the-art interactive health literacy software tool available in multiple platforms, including a web-based model. As a "health literacy checker," the HLA revolutionizes the labor-intensive health literacy review process by leveraging powerful software to help communicators evaluate, standardize, and produce clear health information. The uniquely-built HLA blends best-in-class features for plain language and health literacy compliance that include English and Spanish readability indices, an interactive plain language search-and-replace function, usability, and document assessment tools that reward users for good work, and more. For more information, please visit http://www.healthliteracyinnovations.com, contact sales@healthliteracyinnovations.com or call 301-230-4966.

