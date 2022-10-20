Metaverse Spectrum Business Conference & Expo Announces Music in the Metaverse Panel

Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The first-ever B2B metaverse conference, Metaverse Spectrum Business Conference & Expo will be held virtually from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET on Oct. 25 in the metaverse with 3 unique tracks designed to expand knowledge with insights, best practices and latest trends. The conference will feature a panel discussing, "Is The Future Of Hip Hop And Music In The Metaverse?," at 3:30 p.m. ET as part of the Media & Entertainment track, presented by Tech With Soul.

The informative panel is composed of five influential individuals from different backgrounds in music who will be speaking and conducting a live Q&A on the future of the music industry within the metaverse moderated by Mike Johns, Founder of Digital Mind State. The panel will touch on several topics such as the development of the metaverse and digital fan engagement opportunities as well as what technology and communications lie ahead in the metaverse.

Greg Ol Skool Gre, Manager, Abstract Mind State

Bryon Booker, CEO, RAG Music

Brooklyn, Founder, On The Blocc

Bam Owoseni, Founder at HackerHouse

Danny Hamilton, Founder, Dynisty MusicVerse/ New Era Entertainment

"From Travis Scott, Post Malone, Lil Nas X to Snoop Dogg - Hip Hop will play a pivotal role in the future of music in the metaverse," said Johns. "Thanks to Tech With Soul and conferences like Metaverse Spectrum, record labels, artists, and managers can hear from those of the culture and explore possibilities that will shape music."

The conference will have over 50 speakers presenting in over 30 sessions throughout the day. All sessions will be recorded and will be available in the metaverse to explore post-event. For more information and the full list of speakers, visit: https://metaversebusinessconference.com/.

Attendees are able to register for the virtual conference HERE.



About The Metaverse Spectrum

The Metaverse Spectrum is an online marketplace for metaverse solutions and Web 3.0 technologies. It was formed to bridge the gap between buyers and sellers in the metaverse industry, providing the B2B market with educational venues. The Metaverse Spectrum produces the annual Metaverse Business Conference and Expo and other thought leadership events throughout the year. For more general information about the marketplace or the metaverse, please visit https://themetaversespectrum.com



Javian Pereira Media Relations Fastlane javian -at- fastlane.co