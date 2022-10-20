American Water Charitable Foundation and New Jersey American Water Provide $40,000 to Upstream Alliance to Support Camden County Youth in the Search for the Cooper River Expedition

The American Water Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization established by American Water, the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, and New Jersey American Water, announced today a combined contribution of $40,000 to Upstream Alliance to support Camden County youth in the Search for the Cooper River Expedition.

"The American Water Charitable Foundation was pleased to partner with Upstream Alliance to support a six day expedition and film of the Cooper River, as well as help provide a unique opportunity for a diverse group of local students," said Carrie Williams, president, American Water Charitable Foundation. "This partnership reinforces our passion for clean water and environmental education and also supports our commitment to inclusion, diversity, and equity as we continue to make a positive impact in the communities we are privileged to serve."

Through Foundation and New Jersey American Water funding, Upstream Alliance was able to send a diverse group of students, led by Camden County Parks Director Maggie McCann and National Geographic Science Photographer Anand Varma, to explore the length of the Cooper River earlier this year.

"The Cooper River is Camden's biggest secret. This six-day expedition was able to shine a light on the river, a lush waterway full of wildlife, building support for this hidden gem," said Don Baugh, president, Upstream Alliance. "We are grateful to the American Water Charitable Foundation and New Jersey American Water for their support on this expedition and dedication to clean water, environmental education and environmental justice."

Upstream Alliance connects people to nature through on-the-water, conservation experiences and environmental education programs, partnering with organizations who also champion similar initiatives.

"New Jersey American Water was thrilled to partner with Upstream Alliance to help provide an exclusive educational experience for Camden County youth," said Mark McDonough, president, New Jersey American Water. "We are committed to supporting and maintaining strong partnerships with local organizations that foster environmental education and equity so that we can continue to make our communities a better place to live and work for our customers and employees."

The film, Search for the Cooper, A River Hidden in Plain View, premiered on October 17, 2022, at the Camden County Boathouse. It chronicles the expedition, and the trials, tribulations and triumphs as it tells the story of a hidden gem that has now been uncovered, for the first time in recorded history. The film was produced by Sandy Cannon-Brown with videography by Dave Harp. It will be shown at several upcoming film festivals and serve as an educational resource for K-12 schools.

About American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides a formal way to demonstrate the company's ongoing commitment to be a good neighbor, citizen, and contributor to the communities where American Water and its employees live, work and operate. For more information, visit amwater.com/awcf and follow the American Water Charitable Foundation on Facebook.

About New Jersey American Water

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water AWK, is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 2.8 million people. For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on Twitter and Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Upstream Alliance

Upstream Alliance is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to connecting people to nature. Upstream Alliance's mission is to provide powerful, on-the-water experiences for conservation leaders who can improve public access, clean water and coastal resilience, while in partnership with organizations who champion these issues.

