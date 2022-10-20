Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,087 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 274,610 in the last 365 days.

TalkingParents Hosts Free Mental Health Webinar to Help Co-Parents & Kids

"5 Stressors Impacting Co-Parents & Kids" will be an interview-style presentation and live Q&A session focused on the mental health and stress of co-parents and their children when it comes to communication, transitions, special occasions like holidays and birthdays, parenting style, behavior support, and extended family members.

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading co-parenting communication service, TalkingParents, is getting ready to host their final Co-Parenting & Coffee webinar of the year. "5 Stressors Impacting Co-Parents & Kids" will be an interview-style presentation and live Q&A session focused on the mental health and stress of co-parents and their children when it comes to communication, transitions, special occasions like holidays and birthdays, parenting style, behavior support, and extended family members.

"We think this is such an important topic for co-parents and their children. The holiday season is such a special time for families, but for those of us who share custody, it can be really stressful at times. As we head into the holidays, we wanted to provide a free resource to co-parents who are dealing with these everyday stressors, especially during a time when these challenges might be heightened in their lives."

-Heather Ruiz, Director of Marketing

Speaker, Dr. Jessica Glass Kendorski PH.D. is a licensed psychologist, professor, department chair, and clinician who received her PhD from Temple University. Dr. Kendorski has extensive experience supporting the social, emotional, and behavioral development of all children in home and school settings. She is also a mom of two and co-parent herself.

Co-Parenting & Coffee presents "5 Stressors Impacting Co-Parents & Kids", Wednesday, November 2nd, 10am ET. Sign Up now or Contact TalkingParents to learn more.

About TalkingParents
TalkingParents is a communications and coordination platform that offers co-parents secure and accountable tools for the responsibility that matters most—raising children. Founded in 2012 on the idea of mutual accountability with an unalterable record of all communications and activities, TalkingParents has helped over half a million families find support and peace of mind with tools like Accountable Calling, Accountable Payments, Secure Messaging, and Shared Calendar. With the ability to request unalterable, court-certified records, TalkingParents is trusted by parents and legal professionals nationwide. TalkingParents strives to increase family harmony through better communications and transparency. For more information, visit TalkingParents.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and Twitter.

Media Contact

Heather Ruiz, Director of Marketing, TalkingParents, 850-659-3775, marketing@talkingparents.com

SOURCE TalkingParents

You just read:

TalkingParents Hosts Free Mental Health Webinar to Help Co-Parents & Kids

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.