The Meat Up, a Brand-New Eatery in the Heart of Denton, Recently Made its Debut
The Meat Up, a brand-new eatery in the heart of Denton, recently made its debut; customers admire the chill vibe and delicious food
Steve Riney, the owner of The Meat Up, has been in the food restaurant business for over 25 years
The Meat Up, a brand-new restaurant by Steve Riney, has made its debut in downtown Denton, Texas, offering customers a wide range of local beer, burgers, and tacos. Located at 529 Bolivar St, Denton, the eatery has gained significant popularity in a short period and is building a loyal customer base that genuinely enjoys the wide selection.
Steve Riney, the owner of The Meat Up, has carefully worked on the menu to offer the best combinations to its customers. Steve has spent 25 years in the restaurant business, specifically in the fine dining segment and possesses a strong understanding of the nuances. The Meat Up concept has been crafted with a deep understanding of the target customer base.
“I’m thrilled to be venturing into the industry with my creation. It is almost a dream come true. I have always loved the quirky vibe of Denton and have fond memories of this place,” said Steve, who has been conceptualizing this restaurant for over 15 years.
“The Meat Up has been designed to offer a relaxing environment to the customer where they can catch up with their friends and enjoy a nice meal. I’m overwhelmed by the positive feedback we have received so far,” he added.
One of the most impressive features of the restaurant is its beautifully thought-out menu. From appetizers to tacos to sandwiches to smash burgers to desserts to the special kids’ menu, The Meat Up offers something to everyone. “I’m in the business of food, and that is what we focus on at The Meat Up, the food. Our burgers and tacos both have become popular amongst our customers,”
The restaurant also houses a mini-game room that makes it even more unique and attractive for customers looking to spend quality time with their friends and family. The game room presently offers a mini–Mortal Kombat cabinet, and Riney plans to add more classic arcade games.
Steve Riney is schooled as a systems engineer however; his heart has always been in the food industry. His commitment to providing the best customer service and delicious food is at the heart of The Meat Up.
The Meat Up, a new restaurant located at 529 Bolivar St. in Denton, Texas, opened recently in September 2022 and offers a wide array of food selections to customers. Steve Riney, the owner of The Meat Up, has brought his vision to life after working on it for almost a decade and has successfully created something unique in the heart of Denton. It is soon gaining recognition as the must-visit place for juicy burgers, tacos, craft sandwiches and will add a large selection of local beer in the coming months.
