Paxton’s Crim­i­nal Pros­e­cu­tion Divi­sion Secures Con­vic­tions Against Two Mur­der­ers Who Killed Young Moth­er in 2018

Edgar Barr-Lazcano (male, 45) and Cecola Mozon (female, 44) of Hillsboro, Texas, have been sentenced to 25 and 20 years in prison for murder. The Office of the Attorney General’s Criminal Prosecution Division, represented by Assistant Attorneys General Dorian C. Cotlar and Andrew “Drew” Rountree represented the State of Texas in this senseless 2018 murder.     

In February of 2018, Mozon and Barr-Lazcano, who were in a romantic relationship with each other, shot and killed Deonshira “Deon” Slider (female, 27) while getting mail from her apartment complex’s mail room. Her four-year-old son was present and witnessed the shooting. Prior to the murder, Mozon harassed and stalked Slider at her place of work, her apartment, and on social media. Approximately one week before her death, Slider reported death threats from Mozon. 

The investigation was spearheaded by the Hillsboro Police Department with assistance from the forensic analysts at the Waco Police Department, as well as the Texas Rangers and Texas Department of Public Safety forensic analysts. Through law enforcement’s tireless, thorough investigation, all other possible suspects were eliminated, and Barr-Lazcano and Mozon were developed as suspects and confirmed as the perpetrators. 

The Hillsboro Police Department, the Waco Police Department, and the Texas Office of the Attorney General were all involved in securing these convictions. AAGs Cotlar and Rountree gratefully appreciate the assistance each of these agencies provided in securing the convictions.  

