Meriwest Credit Union Joins Over 56,000 Credit Unions to Celebrate International Credit Union Day

The theme of ICU Day 2022 is “Empower Your Financial Future with a Credit Union”

/EIN News/ -- SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Meriwest Credit Union joins over 56,000 credit unions around the world to celebrate International Credit Union (ICU) Day®. The theme of ICU Day 2022 is “Empower Your Financial Future with a Credit Union.”



ICU Day highlights the many ways that credit unions around the world have helped members improve their financial well-being and support their communities. Meriwest CU, built on the principle of “People Helping People”, has turned that philosophy into action for more than 60 years, providing access to affordable financial products and striving to meet the needs of underserved communities.

This relationship with the community has led to several prestigious awards for Meriwest Credit Union in 2022; a Desjardin Financial Education Award from the California and Nevada Credit Union Leagues (CCUL), recognition as the ‘Best Credit Union’ in Silicon Valley by the readers of The Mercury News, and a ‘Best Place to Work’ award, presented by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal.

The Silicon Valley Business Journal and San Francisco Business Times unveiled the results of the ‘Best Places to Work’ survey in May 2022, ranking Meriwest as one of the top companies to work for in Silicon Valley. Meriwest was one of the select employers winning the award in recognition of creating an exceptional workplace and culture that their employees value highly.

Recognition as the ‘Best Credit Union’ in Silicon Valley in the Mercury News’ 21st Annual Readers’ Choice Awards, is a tribute to the Meriwest staff, not only for their work in meeting members’ financial needs with a smile, but for their efforts in the community as Meriwest CU conducted financial literacy workshops for over 8,000 community residents and funded over $1M in grants in 2021.

Meriwest Credit Union also received a 2022 Adult Desjardins Financial Education award from the CCUL for their superior financial education programs and support of local organizations and schools. Financial literacy resources were held in partnership with local nonprofits and helped thousands of community residents, including members, nonmembers, and underserved clients, reach their financial goals.

Meriwest is a credit union that lives by the “People Helping People” philosophy and is honored to be a part of International Credit Union Day, as they work every day towards making a difference in our community.

Meriwest Credit Union, working for you… Today, Tomorrow, Together.

About Meriwest Credit Union

Founded in San Jose, California on May 5, 1961, Meriwest Credit Union, one of Silicon Valley’s largest and most established financial institutions, provides proactive, personal, convenient, and innovative financial services to over 90,000 families and businesses throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and Pima County, Arizona. Meriwest is one of the top-200 largest credit unions in the United States with assets in excess of $2 billion, and offers a wide array of personal banking, business banking, and wealth advisory products and services to members. The credit union was voted “Best Credit Union in Silicon Valley” in this year’s Mercury News’ 21st Annual ‘Readers’ Choice Awards’ and a “Best Place to Work” by the Silicon Valley Business Journal 2020 through 2022. More information can be found at www.meriwest.com.

Contact:

Helen Grays-Jones

Meriwest Credit Union

Community Relations Manager

Direct Line: 408-365-6328

hgrays@meriwest.com