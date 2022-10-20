NACFF® Partners with The American College of Financial Services to Offer Certified Financial Fiduciary® Education
This groundbreaking partnership intends to establish a new standard of excellence in the fiduciary training and education of financial professionals.
Bringing these two philosophies together was a no-brainer, and one that we are certain will enhance the fiduciary knowledge and practices of our students, as well as enrich the lives of their clients.”CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of Certified Financial Fiduciaries® (NACFF®) has partnered with The American College of Financial Services to become an additional educational provider of its financial fiduciary certification training program.
— Rick McClanahan - NACFF Founder & CEO
The NACFF offers a Certified Financial Fiduciary® designation to financial advisors who successfully complete a rigorous course of study and exam. It establishes a code of conduct that holds certificants to the highest standards of professionalism, ensuring that financial professionals offer financial advice through practicing the highest ethics and integrity for investor best interests. By partnering with The College, NACFF recognizes synergy in the accredited institution’s mission to advocate for ethical standards in the profession and champion the service financial professionals provide to benefit society.
Founder and CEO of the NACFF, Rick McClanahan, says of the new partnership, “We’ve worked hard to establish the Certified Financial Fiduciary® designation as the new standard of excellence for financial professionals wishing to prove to their clients that their best interest will always come first. Since inception, The American College of Financial Services has always had a long-standing commitment to providing the highest-quality education to professionals entrusted with the public’s well-being. Bringing these two philosophies together in this partnership was a no-brainer, and one that we are certain will enhance the fiduciary knowledge and practices of our students, as well as enrich the lives of their clients in the future.”
George Nichols III, President and Chief Executive Officer of The American College of Financial Services agrees on the symbiotic philosophies and notes, “The American College of Financial Services has always advocated for strong ethics in the profession and has delivered applied financial knowledge and education for a near-century that continues to advance financial professionals in their careers and in client service. NACFF is looking at the fiduciary standard holistically, comprehensively, and we’re about delivering their education in a true e-learning format.”
Acceptable practices in the financial services industry have varied over the years. The Certified Financial Fiduciary® designation teaches financial fiduciaries to always put clients’ best interests first when considering investment recommendations.
Certified Financial Fiduciary Course
With a focus on teaching financial professionals what it means to be true holistic fiduciaries, the Certified Financial Fiduciary training course covers financial advisor best practices and best interests, a holistic fiduciary practice model, PTE 2020-02, PTE 84-24, and the fiduciary knowledge needed to ensure compliance with today’s prevailing fiduciary standards and responsibilities. In a world with increasing uncertainty, the Certified Financial Fiduciary® is a financial professional who seeks to provide truly ethical financial advice for the investors’ financial wellness, present and future.
As an accredited organization the NACFF complies with the ANSI/IACET standard, offering CEU units for financial professionals completing the training program, as well as standard insurance CE credits, and 7.5 hours of CFP® credits. The program delivers fiduciary designations to individuals successfully meeting all certification requirements for becoming a Certified Financial Fiduciary.
Learn more about the Certified Financial Fiduciary designation and receive the educational training through The American College of Financial Services: knowledge.theamericancollege.edu/cff-certified-financial-fiduciary-enroll-now
Learn more about the Certified Financial Fiduciary designation and receive the educational training through the NACFF: https://beacff.com/cff-ac/
The NACFF
The National Association of Certified Financial Fiduciaries (NACFF) is an organization for training and certification. It is dedicated to providing financial professionals with the necessary tools and resources to ensure compliance with today’s rigorous financial fiduciary standards. The Certified Financial Fiduciary designation is the only financial fiduciary designation that focuses on holistic financial fiduciary practices exclusively. Visit https://nationalcffassociation.org, connect with us on LinkedIn, and Facebook, or call 704-930-0032 for more information about NACFF.
The American College of Financial Services
The American College of Financial Services was founded in 1927 and is the nation’s largest nonprofit educational institution devoted to financial services. Holding the highest level of academic accreditation, The College has educated one in five financial advisors across the United States and offers two master’s degrees in management and financial services, along with prestigious financial planning designations such as the Retirement Income Certified Professional® (RICP®), Chartered Life Underwriter® (CLU®), Wealth Management Certified Professional® (WMCP®), Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy® (CAP®), Chartered Special Needs Consultant® (ChSNC®), Chartered Financial Consultant® (ChFC®), and education leading to the Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®) certification. The College’s faculty represents some of the foremost thought leaders in the financial services profession. Visit TheAmericanCollege.edu and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.
