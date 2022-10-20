Maryland Recognizes National School Bus Safety Week October 17-21, 2022

October 20, 2022

Maryland Recognizes National School Bus Safety Week

October 17-21, 2022

Governor Larry Hogan Proclaims School Bus Safety Week in Maryland

BALTIMORE, MD (October 20, 2022) – Recognizing the critical importance of school bus operations in safely delivering students to in-person learning, Governor Larry Hogan issued a proclamation declaring School Bus Safety Week in Maryland, October 17-21. The proclamation celebrates school bus drivers, calling attention to their rigorous training, safety record, and commitment to service, even among staffing shortages.

“Transporting several hundred thousand students over millions of miles each and every day, our school bus drivers have played a critical role in ensuring the safety of Maryland’s children as they travel to school each day,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “I thank them for their dedicated service to our students, schools, and communities.”

“Maryland’s school bus drivers connect our students with their learning communities and are fundamental to our mission of offering every Maryland student a meaningful and equitable education,” said State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury. “School transportation personnel are an essential part of our school community, and we thank them for their invaluable contributions to our education system.”

While celebrating the dedication of school bus drivers and proven safety records, the weekly observance also calls attention to the need for motorists to be aware of State school bus laws and partnership in bus safety.

As always, drivers are reminded to pay extra attention to students crossing roads near bus stops and obey school bus traffic signals. When a school bus stops with flashing red lights on and extended stop sign, drivers in BOTH directions are required by law to stop.

In collaboration with the Maryland Center for School Safety and the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services (NASDPTS), MSDE reminds parents to partner with school bus operators by reviewing school bus safety practices with their children.

The Association emphasizes the following three safety measures students should practice when traveling on a school bus:

Arrive at their school bus stop early, so they are not rushed

Remain three, giant steps back from the curb until the bus stops and opens the doors

Pay attention to the driver when they are boarding and exiting the bus

