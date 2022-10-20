Toll Brothers Announces Opening of Sycamore Glen Luxury Home Community in Riverton, Utah

/EIN News/ -- RIVERTON, Utah, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of its newest community, Sycamore Glen by Toll Brothers, located near the intersection of 11800 South and Redwood Road in Riverton, Utah. Site construction is currently underway and sales have begun at this highly anticipated new home community.

Located in the heart of Riverton, Sycamore Glen by Toll Brothers will include 36 new single-family homes offering stunning mountain views. Home buyers will be able to choose from eight exquisite home designs ranging from 3,858 to 5,788+ total square feet, each built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known. The open-concept home designs feature light-filled great rooms, spacious kitchens, loft spaces, and 9-foot ceilings. Pricing begins in the upper $700,000s.

“We are excited for home buyers to experience Sycamore Glen by Toll Brothers, an intimate community offering spacious home designs, mountain views, excellent schools, and a convenient location,” said Bob Flaherty, Group President of Toll Brothers in Utah. “In addition, buyers have an array of personalization options at the Toll Brothers Design Studio to truly build their dream home.”

Home buyers will also enjoy proximity to nearby shopping, dining, arts and entertainment, and recreational destinations, including Mountain View Village, Thanksgiving Point, Riverbend Golf Course, as well as Salt Lake City’s sporting arenas, stadiums, and more. Children will attend school in the highly acclaimed Jordan School District.

Major highways including I-15 and Bangerter Highway are easily accessible from Sycamore Glen by Toll Brothers, offering homeowners convenient access to Downtown Salt Lake City, Lehi, and Provo.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the Salt Lake Valley area include: Canyon Point at Traverse Mountain, Danish Pines, Toll Brothers at Denali Estates, The Ridge by Toll Brothers, and Toll Brothers at Lakeview Estates. Westlake Vistas will open in early 2023.

For more information, call (800) 289-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/Utah.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

###

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)

Attachments

Andrea Meck Toll Brothers 215-938-8169 ameck@tollbrothers.com