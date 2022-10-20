Reminder: Open House Today for Route 22/322 Clark’s Ferry Improvement Project

10/20/2022 ​Online plans display available; comments accepted until November 21, 2022 Harrisburg, PA – This is a reminder that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will host an open house today for the Route 22/322 Clark’s Ferry Improvement Project, which includes rehabilitation of the Clark’s Ferry Bridge and safety improvements along Route 22/322 from the Clark’s Ferry Bridge to US 11/15 interchange in Reed Township, Dauphin County. The event is open to the public.



The in-person open house will be held today, Thursday, October 20, 2022, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Susquenita High School, 309 Schoolhouse Rd, Duncannon PA.

Proposed improvements include replacing the existing center turn lane on Route 22/322 with a continuous median barrier from the Clark’s Ferry Bridge to the US 11/15 interchange.

Additional improvements include signing and pavement markings and lighting for a westbound frontage lane that would serve local traffic right turning movements.

Also included is preservation work on the Clark’s Ferry Bridge. This work includes deck rehabilitation and overlay, replacing the existing armored compression seals, repairing prestressed beam ends, spot painting, replacing tooth expansion dam and spouting.

The purpose of the project is to improve safety, improve traffic flow and to address deficiencies on the bridge to extend the service life of the structure.

Construction is anticipated to begin in 2026.

Comments will be accepted until November 21, 2022.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.



The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact David Fratangeli, PennDOT Project Manager, at dfratangel@pa.gov , or 717-705-6176.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

