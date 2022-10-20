Interstate 79 Single-Lane Restrictions Scheduled for Next Week in Washington and Greene Counties

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of single lane restrictions on Interstate 79 in South Strabane Township, Washington County and in Franklin and Washington townships in Greene County.

The night-time work will take place between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. Monday through Friday. Beginning Monday evening, October 24 work will begin in Greene County between mile marker 13 and Exit 19 (Ruff Creek / Jefferson) and in Washington County between Exit 38 (North Junction 70) and Exit 43 (Houston / Eighty Four). Beginning Monday evening, October 31 work will also occur in Greene County between Exit 19 (Ruff Creek / Jefferson) and the Washington County line. Work will continue for approximately 6-8 weeks, weather permitting.

The single lane restrictions will be in place to allow crews to perform mastic sealing, diamond grinding and replacement of roadway pavement markers on Interstate 79. Work will occur in both directions on the interstate. Motorists should expect to see work zone areas moving on both sides on the interstate as work progresses.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724-439-7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

