Palliative Care Approach from Imagine Healthcare Means a Unique Approach to Depression, Mental Health Treatment and Care

Imagine Healthcare is a different kind of mental health clinic with a different kind of approach to mental health education and depression awareness.
After getting to know any client, we will work to determine the best treatment. Our goal is to help improve the client's self-worth and quality of life while helping them manage their symptoms.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imagine Healthcare is a different kind of mental health clinic with a different kind of approach to mental health education and depression awareness.
Chicago’s only clinic run by a palliative medicine doctor, Imagine Healthcare provides a unique “whole person” approach focused on improving each client's quality of life. The clinicians at Imagine Healthcare recognize that every individual can benefit from a unique and customized treatment plan that considers the various factors that brought them to this point of treatment in their lives.
“When you think of palliative care, a lot of people group palliative and hospice together. That's understandable but a palliative care approach can be used with anyone with a life-limiting illness. Severe depression and other mental health disorders can certainly be life-limiting, even life-threatening,” says Dr. Rachel Norris, medical director and founder of Imagine Healthcare, who worked in palliative and emergency medicine before discovering ketamine therapy and opening her own clinic. “People with poor mental health have a low quality of life and they want to feel better and they need help to do that. We can improve quality of life for our clients with a variety of treatments and I love seeing that happen with the tools we have at Imagine Healthcare.”
Imagine Healthcare’s flagship offering is ketamine therapy, including FDA-approved Spravato, but the clinic is a complete wellness destination offering hydration infusions and vitamin/mineral injections as well as various psychotherapy and psychiatry services. The clinic also hosts a weekly ketamine support group and educational/experiential sessions regularly.
Ketamine is a dissociative anesthetic that can produce psychedelic-like effects and can reset the mind and body in ways many traditional medicines cannot and can be useful for a variety of mental health diagnoses as well as some chronic pain conditions.
October is filled with mental health education and depression awareness events designed for sharing information and planning awareness screenings and prevention events - National Depression and Mental Health Screening Month, Health Literacy Month, ADHD Awareness Month and Bullying Prevention Month as well as Mental Illness Awareness Week (First week of October), OCD Awareness Week (Second week of October) and National Health Education Week (Third week of October).
These observances work to bring awareness to the need for broader mental health awareness and accessible and affordable screenings and care. But a number of different factors can often come into play with mental health including a mix of environmental, genetic, psychological and physiological components. Not everyone experiences mental illness in the same way, but it can affect anyone at any time. So, it is important to take that next step and seek out professional help and be screened if someone feels they may be depressed or have a mental illness.
While there are many mental health clinics in Chicagoland, Imagine Healthcare provides a unique “whole person” approach to improving each client's quality of life.
“We recognize that every individual can benefit from a unique and customized treatment plan that considers the various factors that brought them to this point in their lives,” said Dr. Heather Costello, one of the physicians at Imagine Healthcare.
Some of the treatment options Imagine Healthcare physicians may suggest to patients include: Ketamine Infusion, Wellness Treatments such as micronutrient infusions, plant medicine protocols, breathwork, meditation, and yoga or other movement practice, Psychotherapy and Educational Groups Sessions.
“After getting to know any prospective client, we will work to determine the best course of treatment. Our goal is to help improve the client's self-worth and quality of life while helping them to better manage their symptoms. We have found the best path forward is different for everyone. We focus on the individual's needs – rather than simply utilizing a so-called universally accepted protocol,” says Dr. Costello.
For mental health clients for whom ketamine is their best option, Imagine Healthcare is a skilled and trusted provider. With the use of ketamine infusions to treat depression and anxiety disorders in an evolving field with new players introduced to the marketplace frequently, it is important to select a caregiver with experience in ketamine therapy.
For those new to ketamine, Imagine Healthcare starts with an “induction” protocol that is typically six infusions over the course of three weeks. For many patients, this provides relief for symptoms and they’re able to plan for “maintenance” infusions down the line.
However, people with a long history of treatment-resistant depression or more complex needs, PTSD for example, may require more infusions over a longer period of time. Imagine Healthcare works with patients and their families and care teams to determine the protocol that is best for them.
“Depression is a treatable condition with many different options available, but a professional should be sought out to help determine the best course of action for every person that is feeling depressed,” says Dr. Norris.
Those in crisis, call 988 or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.
Imagine Healthcare is the only women-owned, women-run ketamine clinic in Chicago run by a palliative medicine-trained physician focused on improving the quality of life for both patients and their family. To learn more about Imagine Healthcare, Dr. Norris, and ketamine infusion treatments, visit the clinic at www.imaginehealthcare.org.
