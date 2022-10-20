Submit Release
GNB launches the Opinion8 news and opinion platform

A new kind of 24/7 social media app where news stories and opinions meet, without trolls, hate or backlash.

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opinion8 shows news summaries alongside real-time responses. It fills the gap between three kinds of news and opinion sharing experiences: 1) scientific opinion polls, where very few people take part and by invitation only, 2) so-called "insta-polls" on apps and websites which are easy to spoof by bots, and 3) the hate and troll-full “comments” sections on traditional social media and news sites.

In today’s news or traditional social media platforms, being able to share opinions safely is not easy. Also, confidence in an individual’s opinion being counted is practically non-existent.

Opinion8 changes how we share opinions on stories in the news. Each story is presented with a simple premise. Viewers respond whether they agree with the premise, disagree, or don’t have a strong opinion yet. There is no bias and no word tricks that may confuse.

Opinion8 goes a step beyond and offers real-time demographics. These can be explored from multiple interesting angles right on a viewer’s mobile device. Finally, privacy is paramount. None of the information shared on Opinion8 can be used to identify a viewer. Nobody is ever asked to link their existing social media profiles to Opinion8. A viewer can delete their 100% anonymous profile with just one tap, directly from the Home Screen.

Opinion8’s target audience is people of any age or socio-economic background who care that their voice matters. These are people who also don’t want to participate on platforms where hate and trolls dominate. The increase in hate or troll content in the “comments” sections of news sites and apps turns off people from taking part. Opinion8’s unique design stops free-text hate and trolls from appearing. It’s a simple idea that works well to prevent malicious negativity whilst offering a better alternative.

Opinion8 is available on the iOS and Android app stores now under the name “Opinion8".

