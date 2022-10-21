DevLab bio Welcomes Daniel H. Farkas, PhD, HCLD as Vice President of Clinical Business Development & Laboratory Director

Daniel H. Farkas, PhD, HCLD Joins DevLab bio Leadership Team

COPPELL, TX, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DevLab bio is proud to announce and welcome Daniel H. Farkas, PhD, HCLD as VP of Clinical Business Development and Laboratory Director of the Clinical Diagnostics Division of DevLab bio. Dr. Farkas will lead the Clinical Diagnostics team, assume clinical laboratory regulatory responsibilities, and identify new business opportunities.

Dr. Farkas was most recently Section Head of Molecular Pathology at Cleveland Clinic and Medical Director of Molecular Genetics; while there, he led a team that revitalized the service. Dr. Farkas established molecular pathology services at Saint Barnabas Medical Center, William Beaumont Hospital, and Houston Methodist Hospital. He has served on the faculty at Lerner College of Medicine, Michigan State University, Downstate Medical Center, Baylor College of Medicine, Weill Cornell Medical College, and Beaumont’s School of Medical Technology. He has been an officer and clinical laboratory director at start-up companies/reference laboratories: Celmatix; Center for Molecular Medicine; Sequenom Laboratories; Clinical Micro Sensors; and ChondroGene.

Dr. Farkas served on the Board of Directors for the American Association for Clinical Chemistry, the American Board of Bioanalysis (ABB), and the Association for Molecular Pathology AMP), of which he has been President. He serves on the editorial board for The Journal of Molecular Diagnostics and holds the credentials of High-complexity Clinical Laboratory Director and Clinical Consultant from ABB and a Certificate of Qualification in Molecular Genetics from the NY State Department of Health. Dr. Farkas is the AMP representative to the College of American Pathologists Molecular Oncology Committee and is a member and consultant to the Clinical and Molecular Genetics Devices Panel of the Medical Devices Advisory Committee, Center for Devices and Radiological Health, US FDA.

“I’m delighted to have joined DevLab bio, a company with contract research organization expertise and a growing clinical laboratory test menu. I look forward to being part of a team dedicated to offering the highest quality laboratory services,” said Dr. Farkas.

Sam Sutton, CEO, states “We are excited to welcome Dr. Farkas to the DevLab bio team. His experience and leadership will bring a strong focus on addressing pressing needs in the diagnostic testing market and he will set the standard for quality testing at DevLab bio.”

About DevLab bio:

DevLab bio is a skilled and experienced laboratory services organization with expertise in chemistry, immunology, molecular diagnostics, and genomics. Our contract research laboratory and high-complexity, CAP Accredited (#8835544) and CLIA certified (#45D2187554) clinical diagnostics laboratory provide an innovative solution.

We offer Contract Research Laboratory services at a more personal level than you can expect from large CROs. We are hassle-free. We can help you in vetting your project and assessing the best way to approach the marketplace, whether that be by evaluation of the laboratory developed test strategy or approaching the US Food and Drug Administration via its 510(k) and PMA processes. We have deep knowledge in the field; we can perform your needed laboratory work, source specimens, devise tactics consistent with your go-to-market strategy, offer expert regulatory and business advice.

For more information visit: www.devlabioclinical.com for the DevLab bio Clinical Diagnostic menu or www.devlabbio.com for FDA approval support or email info@devlabbio.com.