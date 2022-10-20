San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins’ office has been taking steps to remove one of the state’s most experienced judges from juvenile cases in Superior Court, claiming he is biased against the prosecution but not offering any evidence or explanation for its action.
You just read:
S.F. D.A. Brooke Jenkins is removing one of California’s most veteran judges — without explanation — from new juvenile cases
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.