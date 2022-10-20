Submit Release
Greene Concepts’ Distributor ‘Get Be Water’ Significantly Expands BE WATER Sales Around the Marion, North Carolina Beverage & Bottling Plant

/EIN News/ -- Marion, North Carolina, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) is pleased to announce that its local beverage distributor, Get Be Water, has significantly expanded BE WATERTM sales in the local and surrounding areas around the Marion, North Carolina bottling plant. 

The Get Be Water team is ensuring widespread awareness and interest for the high-quality BE WATER brand throughout North Carolina and neighboring states.  The focus of the team is to bring BE WATER into as many local retailers as possible, and then expand through the rest of North Carolina and into the states of South Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, and Georgia. 

Amy McNally, VP of Sales and Marketing, states, “The Get Be Water sales team continues to reach new North Carolina retailers that are proud to carry BE WATER.  They have established a tremendous rapport with local businesses over the past several months, and their connections include restaurants, supermarkets, hotels, gas stations, gyms, and more.”

Ms. McNally continues, “The Get Be Water team has supported Greene Concepts since the launch of BE WATER. In addition to penetrating the North Carolina market, they are responsible for the company’s ecommerce logistics and have been crossed-trained as ecommerce fulfilment specialists. I could not be happier with the team’s on-going accomplishments, dedication, and the milestones they have helped Greene Concepts achieve.”

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, states, “As our key North Carolina distributor, the Get Be Water team is letting the world know that Greene Concepts embodies prestige, has exceptional customer service, and is primed for monumental growth.  Because BE WATER is manufactured and sourced in North Carolina, local retailers can be proud to support a North Carolina business that helps the community and offers a high-quality product to consumers.”

Mr. Greene concludes, “The Get Be Water team emphasizes Local Communities, a Customer Comes First focus, and the knowledge that Great Service goes a long way.  The team is vital to the growth of BE WATER into local neighborhood stores and businesses throughout North Carolina.  Since this year’s summer campaign, the Get Be Water team has signed up (41) forty-one local businesses near the Marion, NC bottling plant that now carry BE WATER. I could not be prouder of them, and I invite everyone to view the Get Be Water Twitter Page to stay informed of their current happenings and retail additions.”

Follow Greene Concepts Inc. on Twitter as well as BE WATERTM and Happy Mellow 

About Get Be Water

Corner Connections LLC - dba Get Be Water is proud to announce that it is working with Greene Concepts, Inc. in Marion, NC to bring their BE WATER artesian water brand to local retailers and businesses in and around the North Carolina region.  The focus of the company is to share BE WATER with health-conscious consumers so they can enjoy the pure, great, smooth taste of BE WATER and experience its natural health benefits.  Be Proud, Buy Local, Stay Local, BE WATER!

https://www.getbewater.com
https://twitter.com/getbewater
https://www.facebook.com/GetBeWater/

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company’s flagship product, BE WATER, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness.  Greene Concepts’ beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from seven spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains.  Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Greene Concepts, Inc.

Investor Relations
IR@greeneconcepts.com

Be Water in the Prescription Pad & the Pop Shop Weaverville, NC 2
Get Be Water (Buy Local Stay Local)
Get Be Water Sales Flyer

