Expanding Infrastructure Activities Across the Globe Will Portray a Meteoric Surge in Grinding Machine Market, States Fact.MR

Due to the high demand for real estate, which proportionally supports the grinding machines market, the growth of the construction industry has increased exponentially. Grinding machines are widely used to improve quality and efficiency as a result of improved infrastructure around the world.

Infrastructure growth is a clear indicator that is thought to have a big impact on the market for grinding machines. However, there is a wealth of opportunity across many paths, and the development landscape is expanding across many important regions will encompass a nourishing growth rate during the assessment period.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global grinding machines market is projected to reach US$ 26,324.2 million by 2032.

The market witnessed 0.4% CAGR between 2017 and 2021.

Online in sales channel segment dominates the market with 46.2% market share in 2022.

Under End-Use Industry, industrial manufacturing dominates the market and are valued at US$ 3,689.3 million in 2022.

Based on region, demand for grinding machines expected to increase at CAGR of 6.9% in East Asia during the forecast period.



“Increasing Adoption for Industry 4.0 Will Result to High Demand for CNC Grinding Machine” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent grinding machine manufacturers are Robert Bosch Power Tools GmbH, Makita Corporation, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Husqvarnacp, Xingyi Stone Caring Tools, Co Ltd, Klindex, Xingyi Stone Caring Tools, Co Ltd, Blastrac BV, Scanmaskin, Shaanxi Ronlon Machinery Co., Ltd, Fein, Hitachi, Toyoda.

Some of the key developments are:

On 10 February 2020, JTEKT Toyoda Americas Corporation and Ace Micromatic Group have formed a strategic collaboration to offer high-speed production machines.

On 23 June 2020, JTEKT Toyoda Americas Corporation showcased new products and manufacturing solutions at technical fair.

How is the U.S. market for grinding machines anticipated to be extremely lucrative?

The end-use industry in the United States utilises the most grinding machines globally, and it has one of the most developed and significant industrial sectors in the world. The automotive industry is a big additional user of surface grinding equipment in the United States.

The U.S. market for grinding machines is projected to expand at a 6% CAGR during the following 10 years. Furthermore, it is predicted that by 2032, the North American market will create a value of US$5,648.8 million.

Segmentation of Grinding Machine Industry

By Product Type Angle Grinder Cordless angle grinder Corded angle grinder Pneumatic angle grinder Bench Grinder Belt Grinder Wet Grinder Die grinders Electric die grinders Pneumatic die grinders Floor grinder Hand held Walk behind Ride on Surface Grinders CNC CNC roll grinders CNC crankshaft grinders CNC plain cylindrical grinders CNC surface grinders





By End Use Industry

Automotive Aerospace Construction Industrial manufacturing Electrical & Electronics Maritime Industry Others



By Sales Channel Franchised Outlets Specialty Store Modern Trade Online Channel Manufacturers website Third party website





By Region:



North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa





Immense demand for grinding machines has been observed from multiple industries including automotive, aerospace, die & mold, medical owing to numerous application. Grinding machines find its prominence in automotive industry attributed to various applications such as grinding of camshafts, pistons, conGlobalting rods, gar shafts, hydraulic steering piston, brake cylinder, brake piston, spline and many more.

Grinding ensures high accuracy and precision, precision industry has witness a nourishing growth rate in past decade and presumed to remain in growth trajectory over the assessment period. Critical components have surged the demand in consumer electronics & electrical, oil &gas, semiconductors, medical and aerospace industries. Further soaring industrialization across the developing economies such as India, China and South Korea will supplement the growth curve of market

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Grinding Machine market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of product type (angle grinder (Cordless angle grinder, Corded angle grinder, Pneumatic angle grinder), bench grinder, belt grinder, wet grinder, die grinders (Electric die grinders, Pneumatic die grinders), floor grinder (Hand held, Walk behind, Ride on), surface grinders, CNC (CNC roll grinders, CNC crankshaft grinders, CNC plain cylindrical grinders, CNC surface grinders)), by end use industry (automotive, aerospace, construction, industrial manufacturing, electrical & electronics, maritime industry, others), by sales channel (franchised outlets, specialty store, modern trade, online channel (Manufacturers website, Third party website)) and across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

