Alabama’s Challenge Announces Veterans Well-Being Town Hall for the River Region

The Partners of Alabama’s Challenge are pleased to announce the River Region will serve as the next stop on a statewide tour of Veterans well-being town halls.

The event is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 2 p.m. at the Crump Senior Center in Montgomery. The venue address is 1751 Cong. W.L. Dickinson Drive.

The town hall is inspired by a statewide effort called Alabama’s Challenge for Preventing Suicide Among Service Members, Veterans, and their Families (SMVF), which aims to combat the continuing stigma Veterans face with mental illness. Recently released data shows 143 Veterans in Alabama died by suicide in 2021, which is a rate higher than the national Veteran average and significantly higher than the national civilian average.

Alabama’s Challenge is an initiative aimed to create an impactful, long-term outcome across the state as we continue fighting a stigma with mental illness. Raising awareness of suicide prevention can help us understand the cause and circumstances that lead to mental health issues in general. The ADVA is a lead agency within Alabama’s Challenge and assists with connecting with SMVF to provide information and knowledge about suicide, provide support, and provide resources and options to deal with PTSD and crisis situations.

You can learn more about Alabama’s Challenge and Veterans well-being resources by visiting vetsforhope.com.