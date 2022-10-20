Submit Release
Attorney General Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution Charges Organized Retail Thieves for Eight County Crime Spree

Attorney General Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution Charges Organized Retail Thieves for Eight County Crime Spree



TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution charged two men with theft and scheme to defraud. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office today arrested Alexi Baldivia and Randy Rivero on outstanding warrants with assistance from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. An FDLE investigation found that Baldivia and Rivero’s crime spree spanned eight counties, visiting Lowe’s Home Improvement stores across the state stealing items such as doors, flooring, windows and more. The spree resulted in more than $47,000 in stolen items.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Organized retail theft hurts consumers as stores must account for losses when pricing items, but we are fighting back, and this latest case is just another example of my office working with law enforcement to stop criminals targeting stores across our state. My Statewide Prosecutors will ensure this criminal organization faces justice for their rampant crime spree.”

The investigation found that the duo began the scheme by purchasing home-improvement items and obtaining an itemized receipt. The pair then traveled to another Lowe’s store and gathered the exact same items, presenting them at the door and claiming to have just purchased the items inside that store. The pair canceled the original purchase, essentially getting the items initially purchased for free from multiple stores and multiple times using this scheme to steal.

The investigation documented 33 fraudulent transactions from Baldivia and Rivero, with a total loss of more than $47,000. The duo executed this scheme in stores throughout the following counties: Charlotte, Collier, Hillsborough, Lee, Orange, Sarasota, Seminole and Volusia.

Attorney General Moody's OSP is charging the defendants each with one count of grand theft, over $20,000; a second-degree felony, and organized scheme to defraud, over $20,000; a second-degree felony.

