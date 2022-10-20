Comedy Magician Dewayne Hill wins Best Magician and Best Entertainer of 2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- Another achievement unlocked for Comedy Magician Dewayne Hill as he triumphantly got another three awards from the most recent Best of the Bay 2022 by Creative Loafing magazine.
He was nominated in five categories and won two and a runner-up. Winning the awards for Best Magician, Best Family Entertainer(second year in a row), and Runner up for Best Stand-up Comedian.
"Thank you, and thank you! Massive thanks to all the people that voted for me and gave support. Overwhelmed with thanks and gratitude," Hill said.
Creative Loafing Magazine presented the award on the 6th of October at Seminole Hard Rock Event Center.
The magician's LIVE show tours the United States for various corporate events, conventions, and conferences. He is also sought for high-end and celebrity 50th and 60th birthday parties. The magician's film will debut in the fall of 2022.
For more information about his performance, go to: www.dewaynehill.com and for more info about his film and series, go to: www.discernment.tv
Dewayne Hill
Dewayne Hill
