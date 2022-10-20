Jeff Chernoff Is NAIFA's 2022 Young Advisor Team Leader of the Year

The Tampa, FL, financial professional is recognized for his business success, industry support, community contributions, and local, state, and national NAIFA leadership.

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jeff Chernoff, M.S., LUTCF, LACP Vice President of Insurance and Trust in Tampa, FL, is the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA) Young Advisor Team Leader of the Year for 2022.

Chernoff is the President-Elect of NAIFA-FL and has been a loyal NAIFA member since 2011. He is a graduate of NAIFA's Leadership in Life Institute (LILI) and has remained active in the program, serving as a moderator of classes in Florida. He is a Past President of NAIFA-Tampa Bay and received that chapter's Dick Cimino Distinguished Service Award in 2018 for his strong support of the chapter's membership endeavors and public service projects.

As NAIFA-FL's IFAPAC Chair, he oversaw the growth of the state chapter's political action committee in both dollars raised and number of contributors. Chernoff currently serves at the national level on NAIFA's Young Advisor Team Working Group.

"Jeff Chernoff has shown exemplary leadership at NAIFA-Tampa Bay and NAIFA-Florida, and it is my honor to congratulate him as NAIFA's 2022 Young Advisor Team Leader of the Year," said NAIFA CEO Kevin Mayeux, CAE. "He has shown great commitment to our industry and NAIFA through his work promoting our political action committee, Leadership in Life Institute, and membership programs. He has been a great mentor to dozens, if not hundreds, of his fellow advisors. Young leaders like Jeff and those who follow his example are the reason NAIFA and the insurance and financial services industry can look forward to a bright and successful future."

Chernoff's leadership activities extend beyond NAIFA. He is a member of the Board of Directors of the Tampa Bay Chamber and is a graduate of its Leadership Tampa program. He was Chair, Vice Chair, and Sponsorship Chair of the Chamber's Emerge Tampa Bay initiative. He is also on the Board of the Stageworks Theatre in Tampa. He is Vice President of Partners in Network, an organization that links professionals together to facilitate referral-based business growth, and previously held leadership positions with Instruments of Change, a 501(c)3 charity that provides musical instruments and instruction to disadvantaged children.

Prior to joining Insurance and Trust as a third-generation financial professional, Chernoff worked in higher education at the University of North Dakota, Ferris State University, and Virginia Tech. He graduated from the University of Florida with a Bachelor of Science and received his Master's Degree from the University of North Dakota.

"NAIFA looks to our young advisors to provide leadership that will keep our association strong and to promote our growth and continued influence. Leaders like Jeff Chernoff have the energy and ideas that propel us forward," said NAIFA President Lawrence Holzberg, LUTCF, LACP. "Jeff shows us how important it is for NAIFA members to actively participate. I strongly encourage other young agents and advisors to follow Jeff's example and explore ways they can get the most out of their NAIFA memberships and support the success of their association colleagues."

Chernoff will receive the 2022 NAIFA YAT Leader of the Year Award on November 14 at NAIFA's National Leadership Conference and Belong awards celebration in Washington, D.C.

ABOUT NAIFA: The National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors is the preeminent membership association for the multigenerational community of financial professionals in the United States. NAIFA members subscribe to a strong Code of Ethics and represent a full spectrum of financial services practice specialties. They work with families and businesses to help Americans improve financial literacy and achieve financial security. NAIFA provides producers a national community for advocacy, education and networking along with awards, publications and leadership opportunities to allow NAIFA members to differentiate themselves in the marketplace. NAIFA has 53 state and territorial chapters and 35 large metropolitan local chapters. NAIFA members in every congressional district advocate on behalf of producers and consumers at the state, interstate and federal levels.

Media Contact

Mark Briscoe, NAIFA, 703-770-8111, mbriscoe@naifa.org

Twitter

SOURCE NAIFA