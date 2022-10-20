Submit Release
Thomas Shannon, Founder & CEO of Bowlero Corp., To Be Featured Tonight on Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Bowlero Corp. BOWL, the world's leader in bowling entertainment, announced today that Thomas Shannon, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Bowlero Corp., will be interviewed by Jim Cramer on tonight's edition of Mad Money with Jim Cramer on CNBC.

The interview is scheduled to air tonight during the 6:00 PM ET showing of Mad Money. To view the interview, please visit CNBC's website at www.cnbc.com/live-tv/ or visit the CNBC channel anywhere you get live TV.

About Bowlero Corp

Bowlero Corp. is the worldwide leader in bowling entertainment, media, and events. With more than 300 bowling centers across North America, Bowlero Corp. serves more than 27 million guests each year through a family of brands that includes Bowlero, Bowlmor Lanes, and AMF. In 2019, Bowlero Corp. acquired the Professional Bowlers Association, the major league of bowling, which boasts thousands of members and millions of fans across the globe. For more information on Bowlero Corp., please visit BowleroCorp.com.

