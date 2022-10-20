THAW’s Heated Seat Pad has the backside of Outdoor Adventurers
EINPresswire.com/ -- We’ve all shivered on cold bleachers, frozen ground, or even the freezing seat of an aluminum canoe. Outdoor activities are not always comfortable, and some are outright dangerous when it comes to the cold. Many ice fishermen would have longed for what THAW has brought to the market.
THAW’s Heated Seat Pad is not limited to wintry weather but can be used anytime. Light and portable, the 2-inch foam padding makes a comfortable sitting space. As a stand-alone unit, it is constructed of heat-retaining insulation and double-stitched to reduce staining and resist water. When paired with a Power Bank, it can heat up to three levels: Low 43C/109F, Medium 52C/125F, and High 58C/136F. Using THAW’s 10,000 mAh power bank, it can run for up to 2.5 hours on high to 6 hours on low.
This is the perfect cushion for athletes to take their game to the next level. Always be prepared and ready to go without suffering through continued warm-ups. Retaining the heat is simple with the Heated Seat Pad.
THAW’s Heated Seat Pad can be paired with its power bank and Rechargeable Hand Warmers for even more versatility. The USB connection makes this lightweight pad a durable comfort from home. Just plug in and turn on to what’s around you.
Details:
Light, portable design
2” foam padding
Heat retaining insulation
Concealed pocket for charging cable
Double-stitched, durable construction
Stain and water-resistant exterior
Push button on/off switch with LED indicator light
Two Options Include:
Pad Without Optional THAW Power Bank
1 x Heated Seat Pad
1 x User Manual
Pad With Optional THAW Power Bank
1 x Heated Seat Pad
1 x 10,000 mAh Power Bank
1 x USB charging cable
1 x User Manual
Tech Specs:
High (58⁰ C / 136⁰ F): 2.5 Hours
Medium (52⁰ C / 125⁰ F): 4 Hours
Low (43⁰ C / 109⁰ F): 6 Hours
Design:
Heated Seat Pad
Works with any USB power bank
Tough nylon construction
Heat-retaining insulation
Battery level/charging indicator
Optional THAW Power Bank
10,000 mAh
5V
Micro-USB Rechargeable
Item Number:
THA-BOD-0015
THA-BOD-1000
MSRP:
$39.99 stand-alone unit
$74.99 with an optional battery pack
About THAW®:
THAW is reinventing personal heating. Offering traditional disposable options and our modern rechargeable lineup of pocket hand warmers and seat pads, THAW gives consumers lasting warmth in even the most bitter cold. New this season; THAW introduced app-controlled Bluetooth™ Enabled Heated Insoles.
For more information, please visit:
www.thaw.acgbrands.com
Aaron McCaleb
Source Outdoor Group
+1 770-535-6028
media@sourceoutdoorgroup.com