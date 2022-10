THAW’s Heated Seat Pad has the backside of Outdoor Adventurers

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- We’ve all shivered on cold bleachers, frozen ground, or even the freezing seat of an aluminum canoe. Outdoor activities are not always comfortable, and some are outright dangerous when it comes to the cold. Many ice fishermen would have longed for what THAW has brought to the market.THAW’s Heated Seat Pad is not limited to wintry weather but can be used anytime. Light and portable, the 2-inch foam padding makes a comfortable sitting space. As a stand-alone unit, it is constructed of heat-retaining insulation and double-stitched to reduce staining and resist water. When paired with a Power Bank, it can heat up to three levels: Low 43C/109F, Medium 52C/125F, and High 58C/136F. Using THAW’s 10,000 mAh power bank, it can run for up to 2.5 hours on high to 6 hours on low.This is the perfect cushion for athletes to take their game to the next level. Always be prepared and ready to go without suffering through continued warm-ups. Retaining the heat is simple with the Heated Seat Pad.THAW’s Heated Seat Pad can be paired with its power bank and Rechargeable Hand Warmers for even more versatility. The USB connection makes this lightweight pad a durable comfort from home. Just plug in and turn on to what’s around you.Details:Light, portable design2” foam paddingHeat retaining insulationConcealed pocket for charging cableDouble-stitched, durable constructionStain and water-resistant exteriorPush button on/off switch with LED indicator lightTwo Options Include:Pad Without Optional THAW Power Bank1 x Heated Seat Pad1 x User ManualPad With Optional THAW Power Bank1 x Heated Seat Pad1 x 10,000 mAh Power Bank1 x USB charging cable1 x User ManualTech Specs:High (58⁰ C / 136⁰ F): 2.5 HoursMedium (52⁰ C / 125⁰ F): 4 HoursLow (43⁰ C / 109⁰ F): 6 HoursDesign:Heated Seat PadWorks with any USB power bankTough nylon constructionHeat-retaining insulationBattery level/charging indicatorOptional THAW Power Bank10,000 mAh5VMicro-USB RechargeableItem Number:THA-BOD-0015THA-BOD-1000MSRP:$39.99 stand-alone unit$74.99 with an optional battery packAbout THAWTHAW is reinventing personal heating. Offering traditional disposable options and our modern rechargeable lineup of pocket hand warmers and seat pads, THAW gives consumers lasting warmth in even the most bitter cold. New this season; THAW introduced app-controlled Bluetooth™ Enabled Heated Insoles.For more information, please visit: