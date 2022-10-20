Chronic Disease Management Market to Perceive Notable Growth of USD 20.64 Billion and Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 16.3% by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Demand and Segmentation Analysis

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure, cancer, and others will propel the market's growth rate during the forecast period of 2022-2029

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the chronic disease management market was valued at USD 6.17 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 20.64 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Chronic disease management (CDM) is a type of long-term care and support that provides people with a chronic illness with the medical treatment, knowledge, skills, and resources they need to manage their condition on a daily basis better. Various software and services are mostly responsible for it. By avoiding or decreasing the consequences of the disease through integrated care, chronic disease management aids in lowering healthcare expenditures and enhancing the quality of life for those with chronic illnesses.

Globally, chronic diseases are the primary cause of mortality and disability. Chronic diseases account for about 60% of deaths and 43% of global disease burden, according to the WHO's global status report on non-communicable diseases 2010. Chronic diseases are long-term progressive ailments that are among the most expensive and common healthcare challenges in the world. Chronic disease management is a sort of digital healthcare service that assists healthcare providers in providing educational information to their patients and the implementation of patient- and illness-specific treatment alternatives and regimens. These services are specifically developed to help people manage chronic conditions and lessen their severity.

Recent Development

In April 2021, WellSky had announced the launch of an advanced home health visit management solution. CareInsights Guidance is a new component that gives actionable visit utilization insights to help balance treatment quality and patient health improvement. It is expected that the debut of this solution will help their patients and employees and boost the company's sales growth.

Some of the major players operating in the Chronic Disease Management market are:

WellSky (US)

ZeOmega (India)

Health Catalyst (US)

Cedar Gate Technologies (US)

Cognizant (US)

Pegasystems Inc. (US)

Epic Systems Corporation (US)

Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd. (Bengaluru)

NXGN Management, LLC (US)

MINES & Associates, Inc. (US)

Casenet, LLC (US)

ExlServings Holdings, Inc. (US)

cliexa, Inc. (Colorado)

ScienceSoft USA Corporation (US)

Vivify Health, Inc. (Texas)

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC (US)

Infosys Limited (Bengaluru)

Medecision (US)

IBM (US)

Altruista Health (US)

TCS Healthcare Technologies (US)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Technological advancement

Moreover, the rising adoption rate of advanced technologies will provide beneficial opportunities for the chronic disease management market growth. The rising adoption of health information technologies and the many online resource options available in healthcare are boosting the chronic disease management industry

Moreover, growing number of service providers and increase in the number of emerging markets will further provide beneficial opportunities for the chronic disease management market growth during the forecast period.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Chronic Disease Management market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Chronic Disease Management Market

Market Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure, cancer , and others will propel the market's growth rate during the forecast period of 2022-2029. Chronic diseases are a major source of concern among the elderly, who are more prone to obesity and diabetes.

Rise in the number of geriatric population

The number of persons aged 60 and up has consistently increased over time as a result of rising life expectancy. The worldwide geriatric population will grow from 727 million in 2020 to 1.5 billion by 2050, according to the United Nations Database on World Population Ageing 2020. Geriatric people have the highest risk of suffering from chronic diseases, increasing the demand for the chronic disease management market.

Furthermore, the rise in sedentary lifestyle will act as major factor influencing the growth of chronic disease management market. Along with this, increasing urbanization and rising disposable income are the driving factors accelerating the growth of the chronic disease management market. Also, increasing expenditure on healthcare infrastructure will escalate the growth of chronic disease management market

Key Industry Segmentation: Chronic Disease Management Market

The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications

By Type

Solution

Services

By Solution Type

On-Premise Solution

Cloud-Based Solution

Web-Based

By Service Type

Educational Service

Implementation Service

Consulting Service

By Disease Indication

Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD)

Diabetes

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorders (COPD)

Arthritis

Asthma

Cancer

By End User

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Regional Analysis/Insights: Chronic Disease Management Market

The countries covered in the chronic disease management market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the chronic disease management market because of the increasing number of geriatric population and the development of advanced technology in this region. Additionally, growing presence of major market players will flourish the market's growth rate in this region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the rising presence of chronic diseases management providers.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Chronic Disease Management Market Regulations Market Overview Global Chronic Disease Management Market, By Type Global Chronic Disease Management Market, Solution Type Global Chronic Disease Management Market, By Service Type Global Chronic Disease Management Market, By Disease Indication Global Chronic Disease Management Market, By End User Global Chronic Disease Management Market, By Region Global Chronic Disease Management Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

