ACAMS Canada Conference Takes Aim at Illicit Finance and Organized Crime with More than 40 Expert Speakers

Attendees to hear from Canada’s leading regulators, law enforcement officials, compliance professionals, and other financial-crime experts, including a special keynote address by the Hon. Austin Cullen

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To support the fight against illicit finance across Canadian provinces and territories, ACAMS will host a special training and networking event for its 10th Annual AML & Anti-Financial Crime Conference – Canada. Beginning on October 26th, participants in this 2-day conference will learn the latest guidance on emerging regulatory priorities and financial-crime threats from high-ranking Canadian officials and other experts, including representatives of the Department of Finance, Bank of Canada, FINTRAC, Cullen Commission, Royal Canadian Mounted Police, British Columbia Lottery Corporation, Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, and many of the country’s leading financial institutions and law enforcement agencies.

Attendees will have the opportunity to expand their professional networks in between panels and presentations on such anti-financial crime (AFC) topics as the evolving regulatory expectations in Canada’s anti-money laundering (AML) sector, best practices for building public-private partnerships that are compliant with data-privacy laws, and guidance on detecting illicit activity linked to drugs and arms trafficking by biker gangs and other organized crime groups in the country.

The ACAMS Canada Conference also features a keynote address by the Hon. Austin Cullen, former head of the Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia, and a special presentation by Julien Brazeau, Associate Assistant Deputy Minister of the Department of Finance’s Financial Sector Policy Branch.

“As Canadian officials continue to crack down on organized crime groups and the facilitators who help them launder their ill-gotten gains, compliance practitioners can expect to face increasing pressure to identify and report suspicious activity,” said ACAMS CEO Scott Liles. “That’s why we’re bringing together Canada’s top regulators, law enforcement agents, and compliance professionals to answer attendees’ questions and strengthen cross-industry collaboration in the fight against financial crime.”

“With its case studies on the money-laundering networks of real-life criminal syndicates, deep-dive analysis of recent Russia sanctions, and advice on deploying dynamic risk management models and artificial intelligence tools, ACAMS Canada Conference is designed to give attendees practical guidance on an array of threats and new developments in the industry,” he said. “It also serves a reminder that our greatest successes in the fight against financial crime come when industry stakeholders work together.”

The full program of the in-person event can be found here.

###

About ACAMS®

ACAMS is the largest international membership organization dedicated to providing opportunities for anti-financial crime (AFC) education, best practices, and peer-to-peer networking to AFC professionals globally. With over 90,000 members across 180 jurisdictions, ACAMS is committed to the mission of ending financial crime through the provision of anti-money laundering/counterterrorism-financing and sanctions knowledge-sharing, thought leadership, risk-mitigation services, ESG initiatives, and platforms for public-private dialogue. The association’s CAMS certification is the gold-standard qualification for AFC professionals, while the CGSS certification is its premier specialist qualification for sanctions professionals. ACAMS’ 60 Chapters globally further amplify the association’s mission through training and networking initiatives. Visit acams.org for more information.

Lashvinder Kaur ACAMS +44 7388 264478 lkaur@acams.org