Evolve Bank & Trust to Be a Gold Kite Sponsor of the 40th Youth Villages 5K

/EIN News/ -- MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolve Bank & Trust ("Evolve"), a leading financial technology solutions provider, will be a Gold Kite Sponsor for the 40th Youth Villages 5K in Memphis, TN. The Youth Villages 5K raises thousands of dollars each year to support many of the programs that serve children and families.

Located in 23 states, Youth Villages is a private, nonprofit organization that is dedicated to helping children with emotional and behavioral problems and their families live successfully. For 40 years in a row, the organization has held a 5K run to support programs in Memphis.

"Youth Villages' work is so critical to our community's success. We are so honored to be asked to be a part of their work. Organizations like Youth Villages help give hope to the hopeless and are true champions of their communities," said Scott Stafford, President & CEO, Evolve Bank & Trust.

"We're grateful to Evolve for joining in to support our 40th anniversary of the YV5K. We cannot do the work we do without the support of companies like Evolve," said Richard Shaw, Chief Development Officer, Youth Villages.

The 40th Youth Villages 5K will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Donations can be made by clicking here.

About Evolve Bank & Trust:

Evolve Bank & Trust, a technology-focused financial services organization and Banking-as-a-Service ("BaaS") provider, is a best-in-class financial institution offering specialized services in Open Banking, Personal and Business Banking, Mortgage, SBA Lending, Physicians Capital, Community Funding and Trust. Evolve is recognized as a global leader in the payments industry delivering ACH, Debit/Credit Sponsorship, Card Issuance and unique technology strategies to clients around the world. Evolve has been voted a Top Workplace USA and has been named in Inc. Magazine's 5000 List of the fastest-growing private companies.

Evolve Bank & Trust Contact:

Thomas E. Holmes Jr.

Senior Vice President

Chief Marketing & Communications Officer

Email: thomas.holmes@getevolved.com

Office: 866.367.2611

Contact Information:

Thomas Holmes Jr

SVP, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer

thomas.holmes@getevolved.com

866.367.2611



Related Images











Image 1: Evolve Bank & Trust





Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment