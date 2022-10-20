The Education Plan® is Recognized as One of the 529 Plans in the U.S. Offering Socially Responsible Investment Options

/EIN News/ -- Santa Fe, NM, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Education Plan®—New Mexico’s 529 college savings plan—was recently highlighted as one of a small percentage of 529 plans throughout the nation to offer socially responsible investment options. The analysis performed by ISS Market Intelligence considered the percentage of assets, account investment positions, net and gross sales of age-based investment options and investment management approaches, as well as whether they offered Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) investing options.

As younger generations continue to save and invest and plan for either their ongoing education or those of loved ones, the desire for sustainable and responsible investing options is on the rise. According to Morning Consult’s 2022 Sustainability Report, 55% of Gen Z and Millennials have allocated investments to ESG-related funds, compared to 23% of Gen X investors and only 15% of Baby Boomer investors.

“We offer investors a robust investment menu, including an option for those participants who prefer to invest in alignment with their personal values,” said Natalie Cordova, Executive Director of Education Trust Board of New Mexico, the organization that administers The Education Plan®, New Mexico’s 529 education savings plan. “We’re proud to have options to choose from, such as ESG, as well as our commitment to providing our account holders with excellent service. We are thrilled to be recognized by ISS and look forward to continuing to help individuals and families save for future educational goals.”

The Education Plan® is a tax-advantaged account designed to help pay for future education expenses, with flexible options and no required minimum contribution. Invested funds can be used to pay for qualified education expenses at universities, community colleges, trade schools, or vocational schools across the United States.

To learn more about The Education Plan® or to open an account today, visit TheEducationPlan.com.

