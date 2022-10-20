Global Water Pipeline Leak Detection Systems Market: Analysis, Share, Size & Forecast By 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.8%

Pipeline Leak Detection Systems

increasing scarcity of water is propelling the demand for water wastage solutions, which in turn drives the market

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- global water pipeline leak detection systems market size is expected to reach $2,349.6 million in 2027, from $1,748.6 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2020 to 2027.

The global water pipeline leak detection systems market report offers the complete market share, size, and the growth rate of different segments at both the country and regional levels. It provides an in-depth study of the market subtleties such as the current trends, drivers, opportunities, and even the restraining factors.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4251

Water pipeline leak detection systems are utilized to determine the location of the leak in water transmission pipelines. Around 30% to 50% of water is lost through the aging pipelines, which also contributes toward loss of revenue. Water pipeline leak detection systems are available for both underground and over ground water pipelines to precisely locate and check the severity of pipeline leak.

Many competitors in the water pipeline leak detection systems market adopted product launch as their key developmental strategy to expand their geographical foothold and upgrade their product technologies. For instance, in January 2020, Gutermann AG based in Germany launched the Zonescan NB-IoT-based water leak detection technology. It is the world’s first water leak detection noise logger which is based on the Narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT) for permanent monitoring of water distribution mains.

𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 & 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬:

Market Segments

By Location

• Underground

• Over ground

By Equipment Type

• Acoustic

• Non-acoustic

By Pipe Material

• Metallic

• Non-metallic

By End User

• Residential

• Non-residential

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4251

Key Players

• Aqualeak Detection Ltd.

• Atmos International Limited

• Gutermann AG

• Hermann Sewerin GmbH

• Mueller Water Products Inc. (Echologics)

• Ovarro Limited

• QinetiQ Group plc

• Seba Dynatronic Mess- und Ortungstechnik GmbH

• TTK S.A.S.

• Xylem Inc. (Pure Technologies Ltd.)

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the water pipeline leak detection systems market analysis from 2020 to 2031 to identify the prevailing water pipeline leak detection systems market opportunities.

• The global water pipeline leak detection systems market study offers insightful data on several factors such as social, environmental, political, and others that can influence water pipeline leak detection systems market growth.

• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the water pipeline leak detection systems market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

• An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that are expected to allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

• Major market players within the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly.

• The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global water pipeline leak detection systems market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.



𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐤 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/4251

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.



