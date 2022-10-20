New Exhibition at the Midland Cultural Centre Gallery of Indigenous Art: "Anong Migwans Beam, Paintings"

Anong Migwans Beam, Paintings

The Midland Cultural Centre (MCC) is pleased to announce that a new exhibit is now open at the Midland Cultural Centre Gallery of Indigenous Art. With programming and oversight by an Indigenous member majority committee, the MCC operates the gallery focusing on work by artists and artisans of the Beausoleil First Nation and members of the Georgian Bay Métis community.

The “Anong Migwans Beam, Paintings” exhibition opened on October 12, 2022 and will be open until January 14th, 2023.

Anong Migwans Beam is an artist, mother, and paint maker who lives and works in her home community of M'chigeeng First Nation. She paints primarily large format oil paintings. Raised by artist parents Ann and Carl Beam, she was homeschooled and apprenticed with her father in his ceramic, pigment and clay gathering, and his painting/photography studio. She studied at School of the Museum of Fine Arts Boston, Ontario College of Art and Design, and Institute of American Indian Art.

The exhibition was organized by and first shown at Campbell House Museum in Toronto and was curated by Elka Weinstein. It then travelled to the Woodland Cultural Centre in Brantford and to the Ojibwe Cultural Foundation in M’Chigeeng on Manitoulin Island before coming to the Midland Cultural Centre Gallery of Indigenous Art. After Midland, it will travel to The Muse in Kenora, Ontario.

“In these monumental and yet very personal paintings, Anong is telling us about herself and her place in this world. “I am Anong the artist, who is Ojibwe, who is from this place, in this time, living in this world.” These are all paintings driven by her life experience and her genuine curiosity. Looked at together, these paintings constitute a deeply felt, expertly made and reverent body of work.” - John Hartman

The MCC Gallery of Indigenous Art is open Monday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm. A short film that accompanies the exhibition was created by Alec Jordan.



Anong Migwans Beam Artist Profile by Alec Jordan